A taste of Europe

Got the winter blues? Loz Feliz’s Atrium is debuting a new happy hour menu inspired by European cities. Small plates and cocktails celebrating Mediterranean flavors are inspired by the Amalfi Coast and Spanish garden terraces.

There is a new Apero Plate with manchego cheese, chorizo, jamon serrano, basque peppers, open-faced smoked salmon sandwich and daily oysters.

These dishes pair well with the new cocktail line, like the Super Bloom with St. Germain, Italicus, and celery bitters.

Happy hour is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Atrium is at 1816 N Vermont Ave.

In Other Dining & Drinking News:

Highland Park’s Belle’s Bagels and Monterey Park’s Yellow Paper Burger are teaming up for a burger party this Sunday, Jan. 23. Yellow Paper Burger's website offers pre-orders at set times. Pickups will begin at 5 p.m., and patio seating is first come, first served. Burgers, beer, and shots are on the menu, but, sorry, no bagels (or any hybrid 'burgel')

Eagle Rock Brewery is hosting a pop up this Sunday, according to The Infatuation. From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., they'll serve Chicago-style hot dog pizza, Italian beef pizza, Faygo floats and cookie sandwiches alongside ComfyPup and Quarantine Pizza. Walkups are welcome.

Quarter Sheets now has a pizza, cake and wine pick-up window in Echo Park. It does not yet have a dine-in option, but there is limited standing room. They are open for pickups Friday through Sunday, with preorders starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Slow Burn, which describes itself as an Asian smokehouse, has opened its doors. Adam Fleischman, founder of Umami Burger, offers an Asian-fusion menu including Thai-style pork ribs, pan-fried noodles, and coconut butter mochi. Slow Burn replaces Bar Avalon in the Mohawk Collective shopping center, 2112 Sunset Blvd.

Highland Park’s Block Party is reopening for the first time since the outbreak began. According to Eater LA, they are pushing for a full liquor license and planning new additions, like skeeball.

New restaurants are making their way to the Eastside. What Now Los Angeles reports that Holy Basil is joining six other tenants in a new Atwater Village retail and restaurant space. Los Feliz will be getting a Mendocino Farms at the end of 2022, reports Eater LA. Bredblok, a gluten-free bakery in Silver Lake and Krapow, a takeout serving Thai classics in Boyle Heights, are open.

Other restaurants in the news: Silver Lake’s Cici’s Gastronimia made L.A. magazine's list of notable pasta places. L.A. Times' list of vegan and vegetarian restaurants to try included Highland Park’s Wolfie’s, Elysian Valley’s Just What I Kneaded and Cena Vegan in Lincoln Heights. Echo Park’s Cosa Buona and East Hollywood’s Ggita Delicatessen made The Infatuation’s list of Best Chicken Parm in Los Angeles.