A look at what's going on this weekend and your Eastside weather forecast. Please check with event organizers for any last-minute changes or cancellations. Now, read on!
Eastside Weekend
Family nature walk | 'To View a Plastic Flower' art opening | Glassell Park stand up and more to do this weekend
- By The Eastsider
The Latest
- Homeless activists return | 25-year-old singer buys $1.3 million home | Goodbye KFC, Hello Starbucks
- L.A. wants to change how you shop for and throw away your food
- Campaign spending limits lifted in Council District 14 race
- $496k Los Feliz condo | $678k Mt. Washington one-bedroom cottage | $1 million Eagle Rock Traditional & more new listings
- The Hawk House becomes Silver Lake's latest historic landmark
- Los Feliz' Super Bowl connection
