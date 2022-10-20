Openings & Closings
Silver Lake: Night owls rejoice. Junkyard Dog, a plant-based restaurant, opened last week, reports Eater LA. The punk-inspired hangout serves dinner until 10 p.m. and drinks and snacks until 2 a.m.
Silver Lake: Night owls rejoice. Junkyard Dog, a plant-based restaurant, opened last week, reports Eater LA. The punk-inspired hangout serves dinner until 10 p.m. and drinks and snacks until 2 a.m.
Silver Lake: Japanese BBQ restaurant Yakiniku Onsen is now Omakase by Onsen, an Omakase hand roll sushi spot with thirty hand rolls and a daily tasting menu, says Eater LA.
Los Feliz: Say farewell to Ricky’s Fish Tacos. Ricky tweeted this week that he is moving out of L.A. County but will have two more weekends in Hollywood before he leaves.
Echo Park: The pizza oven and kitchen at Grá now stay open until 11 p.m., and the bar until midnight, on Fridays and Saturdays.
Glassell Park: After opening amid anti-gentrification protests, Dunsmoor in Glassell Park is now open seven days a week and now offers outdoor dining.
Now until Oct. 28, enjoy pre-fixe lunch and dinner deals during Dine LA Restaurant Week. Participating restaurants include Tam O’Shanter in Atwater Village, Brooklyn Avenue Pizza Co. in. Boyle Heights, Malbec Market in Eagle Rock, Greekman’s in Silver Lake, Omakase by Osen and Same Same Thai in Silver Lake.
Glassell Park: In case you missed it, Merrill Shindler reviewed Wife and the Somm, a wine bar and restaurant, for us last week. "The place is an homage to the joys of the grape. And to the pleasures of the food that goes well with the fermented juice of the grape."
Boyle Heights: After Councilmember Nury Martinez made racist remarks about Oaxacan residents, the L.A. Times highlighted some Oaxacan restaurants to support. They include X'tiosu Kitchen, which serves a mix of Oaxacan and Lebanese eats.
Boyle Heights: La Princesita Tortilleria won the 2022 Golden Tortilla award, becoming the first tortilla manufacturing company to claim the prize. Their yellow corn tortillas beat 60 other entries - from handmade blue corn to Sonoran-style flour - that competed in the KCRW and Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament.
Echo Park: Starbucks fans may soon have a third neighborhood location. City records show that a business license was issued for Starbucks #72294 in what used to be medical offices at Sunset Boulevard and Douglas Street. Building permits indicate that the two-story structure is being converted into a catering shop with at least one kitchen. So who knows what exactly is happening here. We will update when we have more info.
Jessica Doherty is a writer and editor. She currently is an executive editor for USC’s Annenberg Media and the editor in chief of digital arts and culture magazine Ampersand LA. For more about her, visit dohertyjessica.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Select the email newsletters you want, enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.