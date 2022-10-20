Good Taste Cover

Openings & Closings

Silver Lake: Night owls rejoice. Junkyard Doga plant-based restaurant, opened last week, reports Eater LA. The punk-inspired hangout serves dinner until 10 p.m. and drinks and snacks until 2 a.m.

