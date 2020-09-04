Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Ma’am Sir, Chef Charles Olalia’s groundbreaking Filipino restaurant in Silver Lake, has shuttered, the Los Angeles Times reports. Chef Olalia announced the news of the closure on Instagram. After its opening in 2018, Ma’am Sir quickly rose to restaurant stardom. It was named one of the best new restaurants in America by GQ and was twice listed on the Los Angeles Times’ 101 Best Restaurant List.

HomeState’s 2nd Annual Margarita Showdown is happening Saturday, Sept. 5 at 2 p.m. The live stream is free and is available to anyone with an internet connection. This year’s marg maker’s include El Carmen, El Compadre, El Condor, Gold Line, Gracias Madre, HomeState, Petty Cash and Va’la. Folks can pre-order their $50 packages from HomeState Highland Park. Expect live virtual performances from Chicano Batman, Spoon, Questlove, Local Natives, Angela Muñoz and Fred Armisen. Go to margaritashowdown.com for more information.

The Douglas is up and running in Echo Park, but it’s launch is not how owners Dave Abrams and Johnny Jeltema envisioned, Eater LA reports. The “five-star bar” concept, as described on the Douglas’ website, initially included a casual dine-in vibe with beer, wine and “great food.” But with the COVID-19 restrictions implemented by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the duo quickly changed gears and opted for take-out and patio fare, such as hamburgers and fried chicken sandwiches. The Douglas is located in a caddy-cornered building where the Park formerly operated, 1400 W. Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park.

The wine’s flowing again at Voodoo Vin in Virgil Village, the Los Angeles Times reports. Owner Natalie Hekmat has re-opened her natural wine shop for wine take-out orders. Hekmat plans to take her wine venture one step further once indoor dining is permitted. Expect a wine bar and restaurant influenced by the famed wine caves found in Paris, London and Tokyo. Voodoo Vin is located at 713 N. Virgil Ave. in Virgil Village.

A rice ball shop has opened in the Echo Park space formerly occupied by Triniti, the L.A. Times said. Inspired by Japanese convenience stores, Super Rich has onigiri (rice balls) and bowls filled with yuzu salmon, ume and shiso or miso ginger eggplant. Super Rich is at 1814 Sunset Blvd., (213) 822-2103.

Bar Calo is reopening Friday, according to co-owner David Agnew. The modern Mexican bar/restaurant -- called, among other things, one of the nine best mezcal bars in the United States -- in Echo Park will offer expanded patio service in the parking lot. Hours will be Thursday through Sunday, "5 pm 'til whenever," Agnew said. Bar Calo is at 1498 Sunset.

Kaleidoscope Kollective, a boutique feature apparel, accessories and gifts, has closed its Echo Park storefront after four years. However, Kaleidoscope will continue to maintain an online presence and store. The shop featured handmade merchandise created by the four women designers and other artists. "Although this is an incredibly difficult decision, we’re looking forward to re-visioning what Kaleidoscope Kollective will evolve into as our business transitions to an online platform," said a statement on the firm's website. The owners did not say why they closed their storefront.

Laura Ann's Jams joins the Echo Park Guide with a 10% discount to first-time buyers who mention EASTSIDER.

