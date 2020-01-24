Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Feeling for some post-cocktail flautas? Outside of the Holiday Bar in Boyle Heights and La Cuevita in Highland Park, Steven Orozco Torres and his team crank out their flavorful flautas at the Los Dorados L.A. pop-up, L.A. Taco reports. Their no-shortcut approach leaves no stone unturned, down to the handmade chorizo to pressing their own tortillas. The operation came to fruition with the guidance of Orozco’s father-in-law, Adolfo Martinez, a veteran taquero and co-owner of El Taurino in Koreatown, a taqueria that belonged to the same family that owned King Taco. Los Dorados L.A. happens late nights on Fridays and Saturdays at Holiday Bar, 2471 E. Whittier Blvd in Boyle Heights, and La Cuevita, 5922 N. Figueroa St. in Highland Park.

Fans of Elio’s Wood-Fired Pizza in Silver Lake will be saddened to learn that their beloved pizza maker has been shut down by the health department, Eater LA reports. Health inspectors reported that owner Elio Lopez would not be able to bake pizza in the bed of his Toyota truck. There’s no word yet as to what’s next for Lopez and his team, but he would like to resume making pizzas ASAP.

Grab a family-style dinner to go with the coming of Part Time, the Los Feliz restaurant said in an email. The Tyler and Ashley Wells creation is a spin-off of All Time, a breakfast, lunch and dinner restaurant that does not offer dinner to go. Expect whole and half-rotisserie birds, meats, charred veggies, biscuits, vegetarian options and salads from Good Ass Salad. Orders can be placed in person or by calling ahead. Part Time is at 2044 Hillhurst Ave. in Los Feliz.

After being closed for several months, The Airliner, a long-time Lincoln Heights dive bar and club, is scheduled to reopen today (Friday, Jan. 24) as a swanky new lounge. Eater L.A. reports that new owners Sean Kelly and Monica Blair have upgraded the bar area, added a patio and expanded menu offerings to complement classic cocktails. The Airliner is at 2419 N. Broadway in Lincoln Heights.

Also re-opening this week under new ownership is Dough Box, a small, El Sereno deep dish pizza maker, reports Eater LA. Dough Box is take out only for now, and you must order in advance. Dough Box is at 2734 N Eastern Ave. in El Sereno

That’s it for this week’s Shopper & Diner Report!