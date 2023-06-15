Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Los Feliz: Kismet is hosting three guest chefs starting next week. On June 19 and 20, Sunny Lee of Banchan by Sunny will be serving up the Korean shareable side dishes that the name suggests.
Silver Lake: Bolita is hosting a pop-up with taco truck Simōn on June 28. The event will feature a tasting menu of six courses alongside thoughtful mezcal pairings.
Echo Park: Ototo won a James Beard Award for outstanding wine and other beverages program. The Los Angeles Times reported that this was amid a chaotic year for the James Beard Awards in which many judges and committee members resigned and one nominee reported to the New York Times that she was interrogated for “targeted bullying” on social media despite a lack of evidence.
Silver Lake: All Day Baby has a new Chef de Cuisine, Catie Randazzo. They previously appeared on the HBO show “The Big Brunch” and love their Eastside neighbors, Bub and Grandma’s and Courage Bagels.
Highland Park: The unwanted Uber Eats orders have returned to Highland Park, reports the Los Angeles Times. One resident has been receiving a singe milk from McDonald’s every day for the past month.
Glassell Park: More technical challenges for Bub and Grandma’s. The restaurant was closed for table service yesterday due to a gas leak, selling only takeout orders of what was already made.
East L.A.: The New York Times spent just 36 hours in Los Angeles and highlighted East L.A.’s La Azteca Tortilleria as one of their restaurant picks.
Silver Lake: There’s a new workshop for BIPOC foragers to learn more about the edible wonders in and around Los Angeles — even right by the Micheltorena Heart Stairs. LAist has the full story.
In search of a Supper Club. LAist wrote about three on the Eastside. Silver Lake’s USAL Project Round Table Dinner Series is a monthly dinner club for the outdoor exploration organization that now has a brick-and-mortar in the neighborhood. Boyle Heights’ Asi Asi Project Supper Club hosts local chefs and brands inside the reconverted Masonic temple on Ceasar Chavez Avenue. Highland Park’s Seconds Supper Club is in the backyard of a craftsman’s house hosted by four food-focused friends.
