Fri, May 6

Virtual: Take a cooking class with East Hollywood chef Jazz Singsanong of Jitlada and learn how to cook Thai food. In honor of AAPI month, proceeds will be going to the Asian Youth Center.

Sat, May 7

Montecito Heights: Scare up some deals at the Haunted Souls Bazaar at the Heritage Square Museum. From spirit photography, tarot reading, and shopping, there's plenty to do.

The Autry Museum at Griffith Park: Watch the documentary screening for The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses, followed by a conversation between the co-directors and Director of Photography.

Glassell Park: Score a free comic book (while supplies last) as Revenge Of celebrates Free Comic Book Day.

Los Feliz: Visit The Cummings Estate for a Garden Dialogue with Elysian Landscapes and the owner/architect.

Sun, May 8

Elysian Valley: It's a Sock Hop! Donate socks, tampons, toiletries and your dancing shoes to benefit the SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition.

