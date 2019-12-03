City officials this morning unveiled the Griffith Parkline, a free parkwide shuttle system that will serve Griffith Park visitors on weekends.

With 12 stops and five buses, the Griffith Parkline is the first transit system specific to Griffith Park and will provide service every weekend free of charge, according to a statement released by Councilmember David Ryu's Office.

"By uniting the icons of Griffith Park as well as its Metro and DASH stops, the Griffith Parkline is ushering in a new era for the nation's greatest urban park," Ryu said. "For the first time in its 123-year history, visitors can access all that Griffith Park has to offer without once needing a car. The Griffith Parkline is free, accessible and efficient - and just one way we are reducing traffic and increasing access in Griffith Park."

Mayor Eric Garcetti, who joined Ryu and other officials at an unveiling today, added: "If we want to get more people out of their cars, we need to provide convenient, sustainable alternatives that take riders where they need to go. Griffith Park is one of our city's most iconic destinations, and this new shuttle will encourage visitors to enjoy it without a vehicle -- protecting its natural environment and making it easier to access the park"s incredible attractions.

The Griffith Parkline will run on Saturday and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m. and provide car-free access to 12 stops throughout Griffith Park, including the Los Angeles Zoo, The Griffith Observatory, Travel Town, Park Center, and more. The Parkline also includes a Hollywood Sign stop, which provides access to the best hiking trails for viewing the sign.

The new green- and-white branded shuttle buses will include bike racks, ADA accessibility and seating for 25, and will connect to existing DASH and Metro Bus stops in and around the park.

Parkline service begins on Saturday, December 7th, with buses running 15 to 20 minutes apart. The Parkline is the latest step in a years-long effort by Councilmember Ryu and the Department of Recreation and Parks to expand car- free access to Griffith Park, laid out in the Griffith Observatory Parking and Circulation Plan.

The Griffith Parkline launch follows the expansion of the all-electric DASH bus route to the Greek Theatre and Griffith Observatory, which runs seven days a week from the Vermont/Sunset Metro Red Line station and carried a record 517,956 passengers in fiscal year 2018-2019, and new parking rates around the Observatory, which helped fund the Parkline.