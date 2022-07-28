Starting July 26, you will be able to visit The Eastsider five times every 30 days before you will be required to sign up for an account to read more stories at no charge. That will also include a free subscription to our Daily Digest newsletter.
Here's this week's round-up for Eastside food and drink news:
Echo Park’s Ototo and Silver Lake’s All Day Baby were the final stop on the Los Angeles Times’ National Fried Chicken Day crawl. (And check out how they traveled around the city -- in a vintage car complete with a rooster head called “El Gallo”).
In other fried chicken news, Rockbird is opening a second spot in Echo Park. The Sunset Boulevard take-out restaurant will open in a row of brick storefronts that includes a yogurt shop and coffee house. Rockbird is also working on a third place in Highland Park, reports Eater LA.
Silver Lake’s Needle will close after this week. The restaurant announced this news on Instagram. However, they did not cite a reason for closing. Needle opened in 2019 and is known for their Pork Chop Bun and selection of Cantonese and Hong Kong dishes.
Look out for a churro-slinging, Dodger-decorated car in Lincoln Heights. LA TACO wrote about the convertible VW Beetle, home to Churros El Bochito, which returned after a nearly year-long hiatus. Stop by Thursdays through Sundays for not just a picture, but made-to-order churros, queso-covered Hot Cheetos, fried Oreos and more.
Saffy's in East Hollywood opened a cafe next door to their restaurant earlier this month, reports Eater LA. Saffy's Coffee & Tea will all offer a selection of bread, pastries and cookies. Their coffee is from Silver Lake's Cafecito Organico.
The two sisters behind Silver Lake's Same Same Thai spoke about their experiences growing up in restaurants and learning family recipes in an interview with Resy this week.
Craving tacos but worried about inflation?LA TACO has you covered with a look at what $10 buys you at East L.A. taco trucks. "In reality, they deserve to raise their prices, too, and we should continue supporting them," said writer Yaileen Ramos.
The founder of East Hollywood's Good Good Vegan Kitchen + Bakeshop, Valerie Babayan, sadly passed away in a fatal car crash earlier this month, reports Eater LA. The restaurant created a GoFundMe to help cover the family's expenses.
