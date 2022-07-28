Good Taste Cover

Here's this week's round-up for Eastside food and drink news:

Echo Park’s Ototo and Silver Lake’s All Day Baby were the final stop on the Los Angeles Times’ National Fried Chicken Day crawl. (And check out how they traveled around the city -- in a vintage car complete with a rooster head called “El Gallo”). 

