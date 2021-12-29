The end of the year usually finds most restaurants and bars busy with holiday celebrations.

But a spike in COVID cases and concerns about the fast-spreading Omicron variant has prompted a growing list of places to temporarily close or limit operations as New Year Eve approaches.

Here's a sample of the some recent closures, changes and reopenings:

Tam O' Shanter | Atwater Village

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have made the tough decision to close in-house dining until the first week of January. We plan to resume to-go orders beginning Wednesday 12/ 29 from 12-2pm and 5-8pm."

Xelas | Boyle Heights

"Xelas Fam, out of an abundance of caution and love for our customers and community we’ve decided to close for the week. It was a really tough decision to make because it’s always a great time celebrating NYE with all of you✨ We need to prioritize the health of our staff and customers above all else. In the mean time we’ll be coming up with ways to take extra precautions in the new year. Thank you all for understanding💖 Let’s work together to spread love not germs in 2022 💞"

The Fable | Eagle Rock

"We’ve made the unfortunate, yet necessary decision to close for the remainder of the year. With the recent spike in Covid cases it doesn’t feel safe, responsible or smart to remain open and for our staff, our guests or their families to be put in a scenario where getting sick seems inevitable.

We wish we could ring in 2022 with all of you but we’ll have to do that in person later in the new year. We’ll aim to return Monday 01/03 but will keep everyone posted here. In the meantime, stay safe, stay healthy, stay fucking lovely."

Lowboy | Echo Park

Re-opened today (Dec. 29) after positive tests among employees forced the bar to close and offer take-out only.

"Staff has been tested & cleared to work. We’ll be opening later at 4pm on Saturday and Sunday to adjust to current staffing but we’re excited to be back. Please be prepared to show proof of vaccination when seated. ❤️🐊"

The Goldfish | Highland Park

"Unforch we will be closed til it feels safe to open again. We will let you know here when we’re ready to party ⚡️⚡️⚡️ Stay healthy everyone 🧡"

Hippo | Highland Park

"Due to the ongoing Covid surge, HiPPO will remain closed until Wednesday, January 5th! We want to ensure the safety of our team and our guests throughout the rest of the holiday- We hope everyone continues to stay safe and enjoy the rest of 2021!! Thank you all so much for supporting HiPPO through this time, and we will see you in 2022"

Fred62 | Los Feliz

"ust dropping by to let you know we're 𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐬𝐮𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐄-𝐈𝐍 𝐒𝐄𝐑𝐕𝐈𝐂𝐄 😟, 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐃𝐞𝐜 𝟐𝟒𝐭𝐡 ... We're keeping an eye on the Covid-19/Omicron situation, and it seems there's been quite a spike in our county of late, so we've made the decision to only offer 𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞-𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 for the time being. Thank you so much for your understanding and your patience, you mean everything to us."

Little Pine | Silver Lake

Reopened for take-out today (Dec. 29) after shutting down on Tuesday "due to a few positive cases here."

It's worth checking with these and other places for last minute changes.

If you know of any additional closures or reopenings, contact us at hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.