Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Happenings
Silver Lake: Vinovore is takingover Silver Lake Pool & Inn Thursday, March 9 with both glasses and bottles to-go of wine from Say When Wines. A portion of the proceeds from the evening will be donated to WriteGirl, a nonprofit that empowers girls through creative expression, in celebration of Women’s History Month.
Los Feliz: Melody Wine Bar is hosting a pop-up event with Metztli Taqueria and Cold Hearted Gelato on Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10. Stop by for tacos and treats!
Los Feliz: Atrium is hosting a special brunch event on Sunday, March 12 to honor the season finale of HBO Max’s hit show, “The Last of Us.” Dine on an apocalypse-inspired menu and beverage selection full of gourmet mushrooms from local Los Angeles farm Smallhold. But don’t fret — these fungi won’t leave you craving flesh. With special menu offerings like fried oysters and waffles, biscuits and gravy, and chilaquiles and mushroomy mixed drinks like the Lion’s Mane horchata, you are sure to stay satisfied.
Eagle Rock: Little Beast is hosting a three-and-a-half hour cocktail workshop on Sunday, March 19 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Attendees will learn from bartender and author Toby Maloney, taste about ten cocktails and spirits, receive a signed copy of his new book, "The Bartender's Manifesto" and enjoy a post-class happy hour. Appropriate transportation from the class back home is strongly advised.
Looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day on March 17? Los Feliz's Messhall will offer a Teelings Irish Whiskey drink menu and Guinness beef stew. Atwater Village's Tam O'Shanter will offer regular reservations as well as VIP reservations which will include patio seating, drink tickets, complimentary snacks and raffle entries.
Comings & Goings
Eagle Rock: Streetwear brand MA®️KET is opening an “experimental, multipurpose space” with coffeeshop Dayglow. Their grand opening celebration is on Saturday, March 11, and according to their Instagram, there will be, “clothing, coffee, art and wonderment.”
Highland Park: Burritos La Palma has opened inside La Tropicana Market from Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., reports Eater LA. They also have locations in Boyle Heights, Santa Ana and El Monte.
Silver Lake: All Day Baby Pastry Chef Thessa Diadem is departing from the restaurant for a personal hiatus, according to her Instagram. She has spent her time at All Day Baby in 2023 restructuring their pastry program.
More News
Los Feliz: Messhall and Atrium are welcoming new dishes to their dinner offerings. Messhall has added a variety of new dishes for a variety of eaters — carnivores, vegetarians, pescatarians and vegans alike. Try the Tree Hugger Tacos, with faux carnitas, the Pork Belly Lettuce cups, or the Moules Papas Fritos with chorizo. They are also launching a “film-favorite” cocktail list, with illustrations by animator and patron Rob Zylowski. Sip on the non-alcoholic “Your Aura is Purple,” inspired by “Almost Famous” or the “Talk to Me, Goose” inspired by “Top Gun.” Atrium welcomed Emmanuel “Manny” Cadengo as their new Executive Chef in February. Some of Atrium’s new dishes include Gnocchi with wild mushroom, escarole, sunchoke and truffle; Cabbage and Mole Blanco; Pan-Roasted sturgeon with pimentón crust and a Kanpachi Crudo with Serrano kosho, shiso, lime, pineapple and mint.
Silver Lake: There are more opportunities to snag a table at Pijja Palace, now that they are offering lunch on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 2 p.m. Eater LA reports that they will offer the classic menu in addition to exclusive dishes like Jaipur hot chicken and Achaari Buffalo wings. Check out our review of Pijja Palace.
The Los Angeles Times unpacked what makes coffee culture in the city great, spotlighting Eastside businesses like Bloom & Plume Coffee in Historic Filipinotown, Canyon Coffee in Echo Park, Dayglow in Silver Lake, Maru Coffee in Los Feliz, Kumquat in Highland Park, and Loquat in Cypress Park. Bloom & Plume Coffee received a special nod for their seasonal Sis Saweetie Pie coffee flavor, named after the rapper and USC alumnus, in an article celebrating Black culture in L.A. through coffee.
Highland Park: Protestors gathered last month to bring attention to gentrification in the neighborhood, particularly from restaurant establishments. L.A. TACO reported that the protestors gathering primarily to protest Gloria’s Restaurant for allegedly trying to evict the business next door to expand.
