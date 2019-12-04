Christmas Ornament at the San Antonio winery
It’s a great time to start your holiday shopping before lines get too crazy. There are several holiday markets popping up all around and near the Eastside. Many have one-of-a-kind pieces created by talented locals; you’re sure to find something for everyone on your gift list.

Echo Park Craft Fair Winter Edition

Don’t miss the 2-day art and design fair featuring the work by over 150 artists. The event is on December 7th and 8th the Mack Sennett Studios…

The 11th Annual Winter Faire

Bitchcraft Trading Post presents its annual Winter Faire at ‘The Garage’ off Broadway. The makers fair is on December 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.…

From The Heart: An Art Market For The Holidays

The Arroyo Arts Collective will be hosting “From the Heart” that will showcase art created by Diane Behrens, Patricia Lee and other collective…

Holiday Ceramics Sale

Pot LA will in Echo Park open their doors for a holiday sale where you can ceramic Christmas ornaments, pipes and so much more for everyone on…

Echo Park Holiday Shop Hop 2019

Neighborhood shops, restaurants, bars and other businesses celebrate the holidays with a day of special sales and events.

Crafted: Craft Arts & Craft Bee

Create your own unique Christmas gifts while sipping craft beers on Saturday, December 14. Materials like ceramic pots, succulents and tiny wi…

Holiday Mercadito

Self Help Graphics in Boyle Heights will be transformed into a holiday marketplace where high quality crafts, food, serigraphs and art from a …

