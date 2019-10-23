The Halloween and Dia de los Muertos holiday season is shifting into high gear over the coming week.

Festivities range from family-friendly celebrations, trick-or-treating down major streets to creating spooky monsters out of clay. There is even a pet costume contest!

Read on for details!

KCET Artbound Dia de los Muertos Episode Screening and Panel Discussion

Wednesday, Oct. 23 | Self Help Graphics, Boyle Heights

Watch the Artbound episode that explores the history and evolution of Day of the Dead in Los Angeles and stick around for a panel discussion moderated by KCET’s chief creative officer, Juan Devis.

Trick-or-Treat on the Boolevard

Friday, Oct. 25 | Atwater Village

The Atwater Village Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 14th annual fall festival. Costumed kids can trick-or-treat down Glendale Boulevard and enjoy some games between 4:30 - 6 p.m.

Blue Collar Howl-O-Ween Pawty

Fri Oct 25 | Echo Park

Walk to Echo Park Lake with a pack of costumed dogs, receive goody bags, win raffle prizes, participate in a doggy Howl-o-ween costume contest, enjoy snacks and beverages!

Paper Mache Halloween-Inspired Decorations

Saturday, Oct. 26 | Makers Mess, Silver Lake

Use paper mache to create fun Halloween ornaments that you can hang on black painted branches to create a centerpiece or a spooky mobile.

Halloween History-Themed Immersive Ghost Tour Experience

Saturday, Oct. 26 | Heritage Square Museum, Montecito Heights

Explore the houses at Heritage Square after dark on a tour that will fill you in on the successes and tragedies of the families that once lived in the homes.

Halloween Hullabaloo

Sat. Oct 26 | Rose Scharlin Cooperative Nursery School, Silver Lake

Enjoy homemade treats and sip your morning coffee while the kids run free and have a blast with games, a bouncy slide, crafts and more – lots of fun without being scary.

Bob Baker Marionette Theater’s Halloween Spooktacular

Oct. 26 - Nov. 3 | Highland Park

Check out the theater’s charmingly spooky musical revue featuring the Purple People Eater, Dracula and the Invisible Man.

The Music of Phish For Kids: Halloween Spooktacular

Sunday, Oct. 27 | The Echoplex, Echo Park

The Rock and Roll Playhouse will be performing Phish cover songs during this kid-friendly Halloween celebration.

Eagle Rock Bark and Meow

Sunday, Oct. 27 | Eagle Rock City Hall

Bring the family out for a pet-friendly Halloween celebration and adoption fair. There will be pumpkin and bandana decorating, a trick-or-treat village and pumpkin patch, a man vs. dog watermelon eating contest, a doggie kissing booth and so much more to keep the family entertained throughout the day.

12th Annual Howl-O-Ween Doggie Costume Pageant

Sunday, Oct. 27 | Silver Lake Dog Park

Dogs of any size, big or small, are eligible. While the event itself takes place in Silver Lake, everyone is welcome to come from near or far, participate, and have fun.

2nd Annual Running Mamis Halloween Run

Sunday, Oct. 27 | Hollenbeck Park, Boyle Heights

Bring the kiddos along for trick-or-treating and a costumed Halloween run with the Running Mamis running crew.

Dia de los Muertos: Community Procession

Tuesday, Oct. 29 | Cypress Park Branch Library

Join Mujeres de la Tierra and L.A. Mountains for a traditional Dia de los Muertos procession from Cypress Park Branch Library to the Los Angeles River Center & Gardens. The procession will end with food, music and an unveiling of a large altar and art installations.

Murder Ballads and Dark Songs: An Evening of Timeless Songs About Killers

Tuesday, Oct. 29 | The Echo, Echo Park

Musical performances by Caught A Ghost, Los Dead Dreams and more will get you in the Halloween spirit with creepy songs about killers.

Monsters: A Halloween Handbuilding Workshop

Wednesday, Oct. 30 | POT, Echo Park

Get step-by-step instructions on how to build a monster using clay and come in a costume, if you don’t mind getting dirty, and get a special prize. This event is BYOB and 420 friendly.

Annual Kid Literary Halloween Party and Costume Parade

Wednesday, Oct. 30 | Eagle Rock Library

What better way to celebrate Halloween than with costumes, snacks and scary stories? Bring the crew in to hear scary stories submitted by children grades K-6 in the library’s scary story contest or have your little monsters submit their own and enter to win a prize.

Halloween Night at the Park

Thurs. Oct. 31 | State Street Recreation Center, Boyle Heights

Enjoy costume contests, pumpkin decorating, carnival games, a moon bouncer and more free activities at this family-friendly Halloween event.

Halloween Dia de los Muertos

Thurs. Oct. 31 | Ramona Hall Community Center

Bring the family along for Halloween crafts, a costume parade, carnival games, free food and performances!

Montecito Heights Halloween Party

Thurs. Oct. 31 | Montecito Heights Recreation Center

Bring the family along for carnival games, candies, and costume dance party!

Halloween at the Pub at Golden Road

Thursday, Oct. 31 | Golden Road Brewing, Atwater Village

Drink some brews and get your boos in Golden Road Brewing’s haunted maze. Costumes are required if you want to get in and dance the night away to live performances by Lower Dens and Floyd Fuji.

Haunted Homo Halloween

Thursday, Oct. 31 | Sonny's Hideaway, Highland Park

There will be ghoulish food and drink specials, Sean Is Your DJ will be spinning a frightful mix of spooky sounds, and there will be a costume contest with cash prizes.

6th Annual Dia De Los Muertos Celebration At Calvary Cemetery

Saturday, Nov. 2 | Calvary Cemetery, East Los Angeles

A cultural celebration for the entire family with traditional altars, folkloric dancers, Mariachis, Latin Jazz & more

Self Help Graphics’ 46th Annual Dia de los Muertos Celebration & Exhibition

Saturday, Nov. 2 | Self Help Graphics, Boyle Heights

Don’t miss out on one of Los Angeles’ oldest and largest Dia de los Muertos celebrations. Join in on Self Help Graphics’ traditional ceremonial procession that ends with an evening full of food, live music and dance. Check out the extensive collection of altars and art on display and don’t forget to browse the crafts for purchase at the muertito market.

Mujeres De La Tierra’s 6th Annual Dia de los Muertos Fundraiser