The Halloween and Dia de los Muertos holiday season is shifting into high gear over the coming week.
Festivities range from family-friendly celebrations, trick-or-treating down major streets to creating spooky monsters out of clay. There is even a pet costume contest!
Read on for details!
KCET Artbound Dia de los Muertos Episode Screening and Panel Discussion
- Wednesday, Oct. 23 | Self Help Graphics, Boyle Heights
- Watch the Artbound episode that explores the history and evolution of Day of the Dead in Los Angeles and stick around for a panel discussion moderated by KCET’s chief creative officer, Juan Devis.
Trick-or-Treat on the Boolevard
- Friday, Oct. 25 | Atwater Village
- The Atwater Village Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 14th annual fall festival. Costumed kids can trick-or-treat down Glendale Boulevard and enjoy some games between 4:30 - 6 p.m.
- Fri Oct 25 | Echo Park
- Walk to Echo Park Lake with a pack of costumed dogs, receive goody bags, win raffle prizes, participate in a doggy Howl-o-ween costume contest, enjoy snacks and beverages!
Paper Mache Halloween-Inspired Decorations
- Saturday, Oct. 26 | Makers Mess, Silver Lake
- Use paper mache to create fun Halloween ornaments that you can hang on black painted branches to create a centerpiece or a spooky mobile.
Halloween History-Themed Immersive Ghost Tour Experience
- Saturday, Oct. 26 | Heritage Square Museum, Montecito Heights
- Explore the houses at Heritage Square after dark on a tour that will fill you in on the successes and tragedies of the families that once lived in the homes.
- Sat. Oct 26 | Rose Scharlin Cooperative Nursery School, Silver Lake
- Enjoy homemade treats and sip your morning coffee while the kids run free and have a blast with games, a bouncy slide, crafts and more – lots of fun without being scary.
Bob Baker Marionette Theater’s Halloween Spooktacular
- Oct. 26 - Nov. 3 | Highland Park
- Check out the theater’s charmingly spooky musical revue featuring the Purple People Eater, Dracula and the Invisible Man.
- The Music of Phish For Kids: Halloween Spooktacular
- Sunday, Oct. 27 | The Echoplex, Echo Park
- The Rock and Roll Playhouse will be performing Phish cover songs during this kid-friendly Halloween celebration.
- Sunday, Oct. 27 | Eagle Rock City Hall
- Bring the family out for a pet-friendly Halloween celebration and adoption fair. There will be pumpkin and bandana decorating, a trick-or-treat village and pumpkin patch, a man vs. dog watermelon eating contest, a doggie kissing booth and so much more to keep the family entertained throughout the day.
12th Annual Howl-O-Ween Doggie Costume Pageant
- Sunday, Oct. 27 | Silver Lake Dog Park
- Dogs of any size, big or small, are eligible. While the event itself takes place in Silver Lake, everyone is welcome to come from near or far, participate, and have fun.
2nd Annual Running Mamis Halloween Run
- Sunday, Oct. 27 | Hollenbeck Park, Boyle Heights
- Bring the kiddos along for trick-or-treating and a costumed Halloween run with the Running Mamis running crew.
Dia de los Muertos: Community Procession
- Tuesday, Oct. 29 | Cypress Park Branch Library
- Join Mujeres de la Tierra and L.A. Mountains for a traditional Dia de los Muertos procession from Cypress Park Branch Library to the Los Angeles River Center & Gardens. The procession will end with food, music and an unveiling of a large altar and art installations.
Murder Ballads and Dark Songs: An Evening of Timeless Songs About Killers
- Tuesday, Oct. 29 | The Echo, Echo Park
- Musical performances by Caught A Ghost, Los Dead Dreams and more will get you in the Halloween spirit with creepy songs about killers.
Monsters: A Halloween Handbuilding Workshop
- Wednesday, Oct. 30 | POT, Echo Park
- Get step-by-step instructions on how to build a monster using clay and come in a costume, if you don’t mind getting dirty, and get a special prize. This event is BYOB and 420 friendly.
Annual Kid Literary Halloween Party and Costume Parade
- Wednesday, Oct. 30 | Eagle Rock Library
- What better way to celebrate Halloween than with costumes, snacks and scary stories? Bring the crew in to hear scary stories submitted by children grades K-6 in the library’s scary story contest or have your little monsters submit their own and enter to win a prize.
- Thurs. Oct. 31 | State Street Recreation Center, Boyle Heights
- Enjoy costume contests, pumpkin decorating, carnival games, a moon bouncer and more free activities at this family-friendly Halloween event.
- Thurs. Oct. 31 | Ramona Hall Community Center
- Bring the family along for Halloween crafts, a costume parade, carnival games, free food and performances!
Montecito Heights Halloween Party
- Thurs. Oct. 31 | Montecito Heights Recreation Center
- Bring the family along for carnival games, candies, and costume dance party!
Halloween at the Pub at Golden Road
- Thursday, Oct. 31 | Golden Road Brewing, Atwater Village
- Drink some brews and get your boos in Golden Road Brewing’s haunted maze. Costumes are required if you want to get in and dance the night away to live performances by Lower Dens and Floyd Fuji.
- Thursday, Oct. 31 | Sonny's Hideaway, Highland Park
- There will be ghoulish food and drink specials, Sean Is Your DJ will be spinning a frightful mix of spooky sounds, and there will be a costume contest with cash prizes.
6th Annual Dia De Los Muertos Celebration At Calvary Cemetery
- Saturday, Nov. 2 | Calvary Cemetery, East Los Angeles
- A cultural celebration for the entire family with traditional altars, folkloric dancers, Mariachis, Latin Jazz & more
Self Help Graphics’ 46th Annual Dia de los Muertos Celebration & Exhibition
- Saturday, Nov. 2 | Self Help Graphics, Boyle Heights
- Don’t miss out on one of Los Angeles’ oldest and largest Dia de los Muertos celebrations. Join in on Self Help Graphics’ traditional ceremonial procession that ends with an evening full of food, live music and dance. Check out the extensive collection of altars and art on display and don’t forget to browse the crafts for purchase at the muertito market.
Mujeres De La Tierra’s 6th Annual Dia de los Muertos Fundraiser
- Saturday, Nov. 2 | Los Angeles River Center and Gardens, Cypress Park
- Join Mujeres de la Tierra for a colorful Dia de los Muertos celebration with plenty of food, music and dance. The event will benefit the nonprofit’s mission to empower women and families to take action towards a better environment.
