A look at what's going on this week and your Eastside weather forecast.
Monday
Join Guild Certified Feldenkrais Method® practitioner, Jenna Blaustein, on Monday evenings for Awareness Through Movement. This class will use…
TUESDAY
The Bob Baker Marionette Theater presents its December tradition -- Bob Baker's "Holiday on Strings" -- in its new Highland Park home. Take a …
Join us for our 6th annual gingerbread house competition. Use your creativity to make a house out of graham crackers, candy and frosting!
The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA), the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery (LAMAG), and the Barnsdall Art Park Founda…
WEDNESDAY
Create your own personalized gingerbread house in time for the holidays.
Comics of Color with Allegra JonesJoin artist Allegra Jones for this free comic book making workshop! Open to students of all skill levels age…
THURSDAY
Sacred Heart Catholic Church will hold a Christmas Posada at Johnston and Hancock streets starting at 6 pm
Exclusive Holiday Happy Hour for the 21-and-up crowd during L.A. Zoo Lights – "Totally Tubular Tidings."
Peacock is a new, weekly, intimate comedy show in Atwater Village hosted by Kiran Deol (NBC's Sunnyside, Crooked Media's Hysteria podcast). Gr…
Every Thursday night Motherland offers a sublime evening of stand-up comedy featuring some of the best comedians in Los Angeles and across the…
FRIDAY
What is the riddle of the Santa Gorn Nutcracker, and why are so many intrigued and obsessed with its colorful lore? Watch our favorite puppet …
Come celebrate Winter Solstice with a resonant Sound Bath of symphonic gongs and crystal singing bowls offered by Gongphoria and Mary Frances …
California natives QUITAPENAS will bring a tropical Latin heat to the cool holiday season at the station’s final Cocoa Concert on Friday, Dec.…
