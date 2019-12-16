A look at what's going on this week and your Eastside weather forecast

Monday

TUESDAY

Bob Baker's "Holiday on Strings"

The Bob Baker Marionette Theater presents its December tradition -- Bob Baker's "Holiday on Strings" -- in its new Highland Park home. Take a …

Gingerbread House Competition

Join us for our 6th annual gingerbread house competition. Use your creativity to make a house out of graham crackers, candy and frosting!

Loitering is Delightful

The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA), the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery (LAMAG), and the Barnsdall Art Park Founda…

WEDNESDAY

Comics of Color

Comics of Color- FREE Workshop

Comics of Color with Allegra JonesJoin artist Allegra Jones for this free comic book making workshop! Open to students of all skill levels age…

THURSDAY

Posadas

Sacred Heart Catholic Church will hold a Christmas Posada at Johnston and Hancock streets starting at 6 pm

L.A. Zoo Lights: Holiday Happy Hour

Exclusive Holiday Happy Hour for the 21-and-up crowd during L.A. Zoo Lights –  "Totally Tubular Tidings." 

Peacock 12/19 Lineup!

Peacock: A Comedy Show in Atwater Village

Peacock is a new, weekly, intimate comedy show in Atwater Village hosted by Kiran Deol (NBC's Sunnyside, Crooked Media's Hysteria podcast). Gr…

HOMO HAPPY HOUR

HOMO HAPPY HOUR

Hey all you Happy Homo’s! 

Sasheer Zamata (SNL) and Motherland

Motherland - Free Stand Up Comedy

Every Thursday night Motherland offers a sublime evening of stand-up comedy featuring some of the best comedians in Los Angeles and across the…

FRIDAY

SparkleBlob Nutcracker Sweet

SparkleBlob Nutcracker Sweet

What is the riddle of the Santa Gorn Nutcracker, and why are so many intrigued and obsessed with its colorful lore? Watch our favorite puppet …

Winter Solstice Sound Bath

Winter Solstice Sound Bath

Come celebrate Winter Solstice with a resonant Sound Bath of symphonic gongs and crystal singing bowls offered by Gongphoria and Mary Frances …

Quitapenas

QUITAPENAS IN FINAL UNION STATION COCOA CONCERT

California natives QUITAPENAS will bring a tropical Latin heat to the cool holiday season at the station’s final Cocoa Concert on Friday, Dec.…

Tags

Load comments