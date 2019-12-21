Eastside Saturday: Second Saturday returns to Frogtown | Latin Jazz by Louie Cruz Beltran in Echo Park | Fitness plays Highland Park

A run down of today's Eastside events and weather for Saturday, Dec. 21.

Los Feliz Flea

From the Founder of the Fairfax High Flea Market, we are a curated Vintage & Collectibles Flea with Artists, HomeMades, Crafters. Add in s…

Gingerbread House Workshop

Learn about how real buildings are designed and try it yourself using graham crackers, icing, chocolate, marshmallows, gumdrops, and so much m…

Loitering is Delightful

The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA), the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery (LAMAG), and the Barnsdall Art Park Founda…

SparkleBlob Nutcracker Sweet

What is the riddle of the Santa Gorn Nutcracker, and why are so many intrigued and obsessed with its colorful lore? Watch our favorite puppet …

Yuletide Cinemaland

Heritage Square in Montecito Heights hosts an outdoor screening of "Gremlins," Victorian home tours, caroling, workshops and food good trucks.

