Food & Drink

Habitat Coffee Shop

  • Café
  • Outdoor seating, Takeout & Delivery
  • Open daily 7AM - 3PM
  • (323) 739-0222
  • 3708 N Eagle Rock Blvd

Lemon Poppy Kitchen

  • Provisions store
  • Daily Pick Up for orders placed before 2PM(call in or order online, delivery thru Uber eats & Caviar)
  • (323) 739-0012
  • 3324 Verdugo Rd

Little Ripper Coffee

  • Coffee shop
  • Outdoor seating available & Takeout online orders (8 am to 2 pm daily)
  • (323) 739-0328
  • 4155 Verdugo Road

Parsnip

  • Romanian restaurant
  • Outdoor Seating, Takeout & Delivery (call in or order online, delivery thru Uber eats & Caviar)
  • Special deals now
  • Open 7 days 11AM - 7PM
  • (323) 739-0240
  • 3324 Verdugo Rd

Pizza LA

  • Pizza place
  • Takeout & Delivery (call in or order online)
  • 2 large 1 topping pizzas for $20.99 on Thursdays
  • (323) 739-6088
  • 3109 N San Fernando Rd

Toto's BBQ

  • Filipino Cuisine
  • Takeout (no online ordering or delivery, menu is on Yelp)
  • Open Tuesday - Saturday 9AM- 8PM | Sunday 9AM - 7:30PM | Closed Mondays
  • (323) 259-9926
  • 4110 Verdugo Road

Markets

Super King Markets

  • Grocery store
  • Hours: 7AM - 8AM (seniors, expectant mothers and disabled) 8AM - 9PM (all others) 
  • Alcohol delivered to your door click here
  • (323) 225-0044
  • 2716 N San Fernando Rd

El Ranchito Market 

  • grocery store
  • Open 8AM - 8PM daily
  • (323) 550-1753
  • 3293 Fletcher Dr

Pet Supplies & Services

The Urban Pet

  • Pet Store
  • Hours: 9AM - 8PM Curbside Ordering, membership program
  • (323) 255-3600
  • 4032 Eagle Rock Blvd

