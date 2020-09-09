We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses. Please call ahead or online for new store hours and other changes.
Food & Drink
- Café
- Outdoor seating, Takeout & Delivery
- Open daily 7AM - 3PM
- (323) 739-0222
- 3708 N Eagle Rock Blvd
- Provisions store
- Daily Pick Up for orders placed before 2PM(call in or order online, delivery thru Uber eats & Caviar)
- (323) 739-0012
- 3324 Verdugo Rd
- Coffee shop
- Outdoor seating available & Takeout online orders (8 am to 2 pm daily)
- (323) 739-0328
- 4155 Verdugo Road
- Romanian restaurant
- Outdoor Seating, Takeout & Delivery (call in or order online, delivery thru Uber eats & Caviar)
- Special deals now
- Open 7 days 11AM - 7PM
- (323) 739-0240
- 3324 Verdugo Rd
- Pizza place
- Takeout & Delivery (call in or order online)
- 2 large 1 topping pizzas for $20.99 on Thursdays
- (323) 739-6088
- 3109 N San Fernando Rd
- Filipino Cuisine
- Takeout (no online ordering or delivery, menu is on Yelp)
- Open Tuesday - Saturday 9AM- 8PM | Sunday 9AM - 7:30PM | Closed Mondays
- (323) 259-9926
- 4110 Verdugo Road
Markets
- Grocery store
- Hours: 7AM - 8AM (seniors, expectant mothers and disabled) 8AM - 9PM (all others)
- Alcohol delivered to your door click here
- (323) 225-0044
- 2716 N San Fernando Rd
- grocery store
- Open 8AM - 8PM daily
- (323) 550-1753
- 3293 Fletcher Dr
Pet Supplies & Services
- Pet Store
- Hours: 9AM - 8PM Curbside Ordering, membership program
- (323) 255-3600
- 4032 Eagle Rock Blvd
