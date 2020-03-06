Artist and teacher Diane Williams spent three months last year working with students at a Glassell Park school on creating art as part of a community.

Using materials donated by parents, the students -- ages 5 to 12 at the Los Feliz Charter School for the Arts -- turned recycled fabrics, shredded paintings, wire, yarn, and other discarded items into several "communal weavings" and an abstract sculpture.

That student artwork is now on display in "WE CAN," an exhibition that runs through March 13 at the Adams Square Mini Park Station Gallery in Glendale.

"Studies have shown that when people are given the platform to collaborate with one another in communities, they can be a powerful force for change," said Williams, whose own work features woven objects and structures created by castoffs. "Creating positive interpersonal interactions is the first step into building relationships necessary to thrive."

Adams Square Mini Park Station Gallery is at 1020 E Palmer Ave., Glendale. The exhibition, sponsored by the Glendale Arts & Culture Commission, can be seen at anytime through the windows of a renovated, vintage gas station that serves as an art space.