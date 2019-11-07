From a tiki-beer cocktail in Boyle Heights to a tapestry class in Silver Lake, there's a lot to do this weekend.
Read on to learn more!
FRIDAY, November 8
Indie O-Tiki Night at Indie Brewing Company: Maybe you can’t make it out to the South Pacific, but you can have tiki-beer cocktails at Otik Records’ tiki party at the Boyle Heights brewery. 6 p.m. to 1 p.m. Details
El Velorio Exhibition at Plaza de la Raza: Friday is the last day for you to check out more than 200-Dia de los Muertos-themed pieces made by local artists. Proceeds will benefit Plaza de la Raza’s center and school. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Details
SATURDAY, November 9
Altarwalk at Mi Vida Boutique: In celebration of Dia de los Muertos, Mi Vida will be showcasing Dia de los Muertos-inspired photography by Gus Mejia. The Mi Vida team will be creating an altar installation outside for NELA Gallery Night patrons to enjoy. Free. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Details
DJ Muggs Record Collection Sale at Rappcats: Cypress Hill and Soul Assasins producer, DJ Muggs’, will be selling thousands of records from his collection. From common vinyl to rare pieces like Phil Ranelin’s spiritual jazz masterpiece “Vibes from the Tribe”. Rappcats will be transformed into a gallery showcasing 30 years of West Coast hip hop history with posters and other memorabilia. 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Details
Community Bird Walk at Debs Park: You’ll be surprised to find that there is more than just pigeons and crows in Northeast L.A.! Free. 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Details
DIY Patch Embroidery Workshop at Book Show: Learn how to use a back stitch and a blanket stitch to embroider your own patch. All materials will be provided. $10. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Details
SUNDAY, November 10
Global Rhythm Fest at Center for the Arts, Eagle Rock: Enjoy an afternoon of dance and drumming workshops before live performances by Los Angeles Marimba Institute Band, Zadonu African Music and Dance Company and Brazil Village. $10-$25. 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Details
Wet Felting Tapestry Workshop at Makers Mess: Learn various felting techniques like wet felting, Nuno Felting and upwolfing from Maria Lucia Londono of Ata Felting Design and go home with your own handmade tapestry. $180. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details
Wasted Afternoon at the Silverlake Lounge: Sunday Funday drink specials and an open mic where anything goes. It’s bound to get interesting! Free. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Details
Geeks Who Drink Trivia Night at Spoke Bicycle Cafe: Bring your team of geeks or join a team and be ready to be quizzed on everything from wordplay to bad television every Sunday. 6:30 p.m. Details
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.