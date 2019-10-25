Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Smelling bread while driving south of Temple Street on Glendale Boulevard? It turns out that the smell comes from Clark Street Bread, says The Eastsider. Apparently Zach Hall and his team at are already baking for wholesale vendors at the location. But folks won’t need to wait much longer for their French baguettes or flaky croissants from Clark Street. The retail store and café are expected be up and running by the end of October. Clark Street Bread is at 311 Glendale Blvd. in Echo Park.

The Goldburger pop-up temporarily lands in Silver Lake, Eater LA reports. Winner of the Los Angeles Food & Wine Epic Burger Throwdown, Goldburger takes over the former Haché space on Sunset Boulevard, which is across the street from Night + Markey Song and east of The Corner, the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Micheltorena Street where swanky shops such as Clare V and Midland are situated. Expect about a six-month run due to the location being slated for redevelopment. Goldburger is at 3319 Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake.

More wine is heading to Echo Park by way of Tilda, Eater LA reports. The wine bar and retail space concept is housed in the dining complex that’s been under construction at 1507 Echo Park Ave. Carrie Funk, formerly of Ostrich Farm, has curated Tilda’s wine list comprised of small producers from the Golden State. Customers can also purchase wine to go from Tilda’s retail store. Expect a mid-November opening with Italian restaurant Etti following suit. Tilda is at 1507 Echo Park Ave. in Echo Park.

The team at Atrium in Los Feliz have planned lots of spooktacular goodies in store this Halloween, a company email reports. The festivities kick off with a candy distribution for young trick or treaters in the early evening. Then from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., Halloween-themed eats and cocktails crafted by executive chef Hunter Pritchett and beverage director Jordan Young are in store. Dinner menu samplings include Ghoulie Crab Ragoon Tostada made of crab, spicy mayo and green tobiko, and Pumpkin Puke Hummus made of pepita, hummus and carrots. Cocktail menu samplings include the gin based Nightmare on Vermont St. and the mezcal infused Devil’s Daughter. Atrium is at 1816 N. Vermont Ave. in Los Feliz.

After previously serving just coffee and brunch, Bar Avalon is now more like, well, a bar. The Echo Park cafe has added dinner service featuring shareable items and a selection of wines, which come from the newly opened EVE Bottle Shop, a wine store connected to the restaurant. Bar Avalon is at 2112 W. Sunset in the Mohawk Bend shopping center.

That’s it for this week’s Shopper & Diner Report!