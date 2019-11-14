From a watercolor portraits class in Silver Lake to a skateboard customization workshop in Echo Park, there are plenty of indoor activities to keep you out of the cold this weekend.

FRIDAY, November 15

Friday Night Poetry, They’re Just Words at Book Show: Hop on the mic and share those poems you’ve been hiding away or sit back and enjoy poetry presented by the night’s featured poets. 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Details

Watercolor Portraits at Makers Mess: Learn how to color blend and layer watercolors to create a portrait. $46. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Details

SATURDAY, November 16

Pueblo Pottery at Los Feliz Branch Library: Bring the family along to learn about traditional Pueblo pottery before learning how to make your own Pueblo-inspired pottery. 11 a.m. Details

Create a Skate at Subliminal Projects: Learn what goes into building and designing a skateboard then personalize your own custom board in this family friendly workshop. $25. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Details

Silverlake Flea in Echo Park: Browse the hip flea market’s large selection of vintage goods, art and handmade gems every Saturday in the parking lot behind Taix French Restaurant. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details

SUNDAY, November 17

Psychic Sunday Fundraiser at Muddy Paw Coffee: Have you ever wondered what your pet would tell you if they could talk? Let the pet psychic at this fundraiser help you find out! Healers and psychics will also be available to help satisfy your spiritual needs. $25 suggested donation. 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Details

Latin Jazz & Burlesque at El Cid: Enjoy a tapas meal as burlesque dancers dressed as classic Hollywood starlets shimmy and shake across the stage to the sounds of the Latin jazz group, Holguitano & The Flamenco Souls. $10-$15. 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Details

Wasted Afternoon at Silver Lake Lounge: With a happy hour lasting through 8 p.m. and an Open Mic where anything goes, things are sure to get interesting. Free. 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Details

Reiki & Sound Bath Workshop at the People’s Yoga: This workshop combines reiki and sound bath to guide you into a deep, healing relaxation. $30-$40. 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Details

Green Eggs & Glam Drag Brunch at The Lyric Hyperion: Sip mimosas at one of the Eastside’s most fabulous brunches! Master of ceremonies, Maebe A. Girl, will keep the boozy brunch going well into the afternoon. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details

