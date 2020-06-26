Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.
Ever wanted to dine in a greenhouse? Lady Byrd Cafe in Echo Park has you covered, Eater LA reports. Owner Misty Mansouri transformed the restaurant parking lot into a dining area equipped with four greenhouses that embrace the European al dining fresco dining experience while adhering to social distancing rules. The inspiration came from Mansouri’s own dining experience at Mediamantic in Amsterdam and her affection for Europe’s al fresco dining vibe. Lady Byrd Cafe is at 2100 Echo Park Ave. in Echo Park.
A Boyle Heights chef energizes Black Lives Matter protesters with food, the Los Angeles Times reports. Chef Rogelio “Rogie” Hernandez’s goal is to “keep people fed so that we can keep the movement going.” Hernandez has served more than 500 meals to protesters and folks in need of a hot meal since he launched the effort on May 30. Find Hernandez across the street from Los Angeles City Hall or at Cookbook in Highland Park.
Bar Avalon’s Nathaniel Muñoz shared his thoughts about restaurants reopening too soon, the Los Angeles Times reports.“It’s irresponsible for restaurant and hotel owners to ask their employees to return to work in the midst of a health crisis as infectious as COVID-19 without operational procedures, training and equipment,” he said. Bar Avalon is open for delivery and take-out. Bar Avalon is at 2112 Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park.
Eastside Guides
Eastside Guide: Neighborhood Restaurants & Businesses
Neighborhood businesses need your support during the pandemic. Shop local whenever possible.
