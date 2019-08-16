Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

The Griffin is undergoing an identity shift of sort with the coming of new ownership, with the Atwater Village bar getting a new name and revamped concept, Eater LA reports. The changes come after the confrontation that occurred last year involving the Proud Boys and bar patrons. Dan Wilson, the new owner, plans to reopen the bar as the Moon Room and introduce a fresh menu of food, drinks and tons of live music. No word yet on Moon Room’s opening. Moon Room is at 3000 Los Feliz Blvd. in Atwater Village.

Andy Kadin and his renowned bread and pastry company Bub and Grandma’s is taking up a 2,800 square foot space in a prominent Spanish Colonial building in Glassell Park, Eater LA reports. With plans to open next year, Kadin aims to use the corner space as a sandwich and pastry-making shop that offers breakfast and lunch. Following Bub and Grandma’s arrival is the move of head baker Christopher Lier to the new location, who is heading a pastry-room that is being built just for him. The move adds a new layer to the already sizzling Bub and Grandma’s brand, considering it already supplies bread and pastries to some of Los Angeles’ top restaurants such as 71 Above and Konbi. Bub and Grandma’s is at 3501 Eagle Rock Blvd. in Glassell Park.

A “punk rock plant shop,” has sprouted in Glassell Park, the Los Angeles Times reports. It goes by the name of Plant Material and inside you’ll find California-friendly plants and trippy biodynamic edibles. Owners David Godshall, who is also a landscape architect for Terremoto, and business partner Matt Burrows, believe that their atypical nursery is akin to the purity of punk rock music. A small selection of house plants and handcrafted art objects are available to purchase. In the future, Godshall hopes to host art shows and parties. Plant Material is at 3550 Eagle Rock Blvd. in Glassell Park.

Nearly six years after Barragan’s in Echo Park shuttered, Barragan’s in Glendale has also gone dark, the Los Angeles Times reports. Originally founded by Ramon and Grace Barragan in 1961, Echo Park was Barragan’s first location. It closed when the family sold the property. With the closure of the Glendale location, fans will need to head to the last location in Burbank to get their Barragan’s fix. Barragan’s Burbank is at 730 N. Victory Blvd. in Burbank.

That’s it for this week’s Shopper & Diner Report!