Eastside Events Cover

A look at what's going on this weekend-- and your Eastside weather forecast.

By Jennifer Rodriguez

 

Friday, July 15

 

Los Feliz: Come listen to LA-based novelist Jonathan Parks-Ramage talk about his newest work, Gay Bar: Why We Went Out.

 

 

Saturday, July 16

 

Echo Park: Get some free family photos taken at Echo Park Lake by freelance professional photographers

 

Los Feliz: There is something for everybody at Everything But the Kitchen Sink 2022, a group art exhibit featuring more than 100 artists and 300 artworks.  

 

 

Sunday, July 17

 

Silver Lake: Looking for laughs? The Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe is hosting The Streaming-Verse of Madness: An Unauthorized Musical Parody, based on the recent Dr. Strange movie.

Go here for details and more events

