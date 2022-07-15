Cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 15, 2022 @ 6:32 am
A look at what's going on this weekend-- and your Eastside weather forecast.
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Los Feliz: Come listen to LA-based novelist Jonathan Parks-Ramage talk about his newest work, Gay Bar: Why We Went Out.
Echo Park: Get some free family photos taken at Echo Park Lake by freelance professional photographers
Los Feliz: There is something for everybody at Everything But the Kitchen Sink 2022, a group art exhibit featuring more than 100 artists and 300 artworks.
Silver Lake: Looking for laughs? The Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe is hosting The Streaming-Verse of Madness: An Unauthorized Musical Parody, based on the recent Dr. Strange movie.
Select the email newsletters you want, enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A weekly roundup of news about Eastside restaurants, bars and markets.
Eastside Weekend will help you find the most interesting and fun things to do over the weekend. Delivered on Thursdays.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
A free roundup of the latest news on The Eastsider and beyond. Required for unlimited access to TheEastsiderLA.com
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.