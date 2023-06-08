Echo Park -- Local resident Matthew James-Wilson founded Echo Park’s Heavy Manners Library in 2021 with the goal of making art books and other expensive and rare reference materials more accessible. But, along the way, he, his co-founder Molly Soda and their staff created a neighborhood hub for local artists of many different mediums.
James-Wilson hopes to create opportunities and space for artists to learn and practice new skills and present their finished work. The upstairs of the storefront on busy Alvarado street often serves as a gallery for artists to display their creations, while the downstairs space can be used for performances, workshops readings and more.
From a folk music festival to workshops for Super 8 and 16mm filmmaking to live figure drawing classes with a falconer, programming at Heavy Manners Library covers a breadth of creative outlets.
“I want to create an environment where it feels like…people…feel empowered to make their own work, take their work more seriously, and give time to their practice in the ways that it deserves,” James-Wilson said.
Programming is open to the public, and membership allows people to check out books and materials from Heavy Manners Library’s growing catalog.
Many of the arts that Heavy Manners supports, like poetry and animation, are often solitary activities or completely tied to a company or finished product, he said.
“It’s been nice to create a space where people who are starting out can practice and meet new people,” James-Wilson said, “but people who have a career or have been doing their practice for a long time can think of [their work] in the context of fun.”
