Highland Park -- It's been more than a year since the Fallas Paredes discount store held a final clearance sale and closed for good after its owners filed for bankruptcy and downsized the chain, leaving a big empty space at the back of a Figueroa Street shopping center.

With a wave of gentrification sweeping Figueroa, many had speculated about what would replace the empty spot at Figueroa and Avenue 54 with a big parking lot. “It’s kind of crazy that there’s not a grocer like Trader Joe’s or Whole Foods” in the neighborhood, broker Judah Dorn told the L.A. Business Journal in a story about Highland Park real estate.

But you can forget about TJs or a Whole Foods setting up shop here.

Instead, it looks like Grocery Outlet, which bills itself as an "extreme value retailer" catering to bargain-minded shoppers with a "treasure hunt" experience, is moving into the spot.

Grocery Outlet has filed an application with the Planning Department to sell a full-line of alcoholic beverages in the approximately 18,500-square-foot store, which would be open from 6 am to 11 pm.

The application does not indicate when Grocery Outlet would start operations.

The Emeryville, Calif.-based company, which operates more than 300 stores nationwide, has been expanding in Southern California.

Grocery Outlet will open at 5461 N. Figueroa St.