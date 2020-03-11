Highland Park -- It's been more than a year since the Fallas Paredes discount store held a final clearance sale and closed for good after its owners filed for bankruptcy and downsized the chain, leaving a big empty space at the back of a Figueroa Street shopping center.
With a wave of gentrification sweeping Figueroa, many had speculated about what would replace the empty spot at Figueroa and Avenue 54 with a big parking lot. “It’s kind of crazy that there’s not a grocer like Trader Joe’s or Whole Foods” in the neighborhood, broker Judah Dorn told the L.A. Business Journal in a story about Highland Park real estate.
But you can forget about TJs or a Whole Foods setting up shop here.
Instead, it looks like Grocery Outlet, which bills itself as an "extreme value retailer" catering to bargain-minded shoppers with a "treasure hunt" experience, is moving into the spot.
Grocery Outlet has filed an application with the Planning Department to sell a full-line of alcoholic beverages in the approximately 18,500-square-foot store, which would be open from 6 am to 11 pm.
The application does not indicate when Grocery Outlet would start operations.
The Emeryville, Calif.-based company, which operates more than 300 stores nationwide, has been expanding in Southern California.
Grocery Outlet will open at 5461 N. Figueroa St.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Well that sucks. I was really rooting for a TJ's. With Food 4 Less, El Super, Super A, Smart & Final, Superior, and the 99 Cent Store all within a mile of there, another discount grocer is DEFINITELY not what's needed here.
Seriously. I don’t see why it’s a gentrification issue. Sprouts, TJ, ralphs, Vons, would have all been a better option.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.