Figueroa Street and Avenue 56 in Highland Park.

 Photo by Jesus Sanchez

The coronavirus pandemic and panic has quickly turned the neighborhood's business community upside down.

But the Highland Park businesses on this list remain open in some form, including restaurants offering take-out and delivery, online shops and markets working under special hours.

This is a work in progress. Go here to add your Highland Park business or update your info.

We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time. 

Restaurant Takeout And Delivery

Baja Cali Fish & Tacos

  • Seafood, Mexican
  • (323) 507-2588
  • 5831 N Figueroa St
  • Every day: Different opening hours - 6:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.

China In The Box

  • Chinese
  • (323) 675-1100
  • 5528 York Blvd
  • Every day: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Times are subject to change.

Coco’s Bakery Restaurant

  • American (Traditional), Breakfast & Brunch, Gluten-Free
  • (323) 256-0563
  • 6040 York Blvd
  • Every day: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dave’s Chillin and Grillin

Sandwiches, Deli, American (Traditional)

  • (323) 490-0988
  • 5715 N Figueroa St
  • Mon. - Sat.: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Closed Sundays.

Donut Friend

  • Donuts, Vegan
  • (213) 995-6191
  • 5107 York Blvd
  • 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

El Pescador - Highland Park

  • Mexican, Seafood
  • (323) 255-8164
  • 5230 N Figueroa St
  • Every day: 10 a.m - 7 p.m.
  • Weekends may be open later.
  • Opening times may vary.

El Pollo Loco

  • Fast Food, Mexican
  • (323) 256-4321
  • 6009 N Figueroa St
  • Every day: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Fidel’s Pizza

  • (323) 256-1996
  • 307 N Ave 50
  • Sun. - Thurs.: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Fri. and Sat.: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Times are subject to change.

Fusion Burgers

  • Burgers, American (Traditional)
  • (323) 257-8705
  • 5933 York Blvd
  • Free delivery through the website, free drink with meal.
  • Mon. - Sat.: 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • Sun.: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Greyhound Bar & Grill

  • American (Traditional), Pub
  • (323) 900-0300
  • 5570 N Figueroa St
  • Delivery through PostMates, or GrubHub.
  • Every day: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Italiano’s Pizza

  • (323) 255-0016
  • 6500 N Figueroa St
  • Open every day: Opening and closing times vary

La Monarca Bakery & Cafe

  • Bakery, Coffee & Tea
  • (323) 507-2515
  • 5835 N Figueroa St
  • Every day: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Las Cazuelas Restaurant & Pupuseria

  • Mexican, Salvadoran
  • (323) 255-4719
  • 5707 N Figueroa St
  • Every day: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Metro Balderas

  • Mexican
  • (323) 478-8383
  • 5305 N Figueroa St
  • Every day: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Ramen of York

  • Ramen
  • (323) 999-7988
  • 5051 York Blvd
  • Delivery through Door Dash, Caviar or PostMates.
  • Every day: 11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Rosty

  • Peruvian, Seafood, Soup
  • (323) 568-1220
  • 5511 N Figueroa St
  • Every day: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

TOPO by Kitchen Mouse

  • Vegan, Bakery, Sandwiches
  • (323) 474-6184
  • 5906 N Figueroa St
  • 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

TOWN Pizza

  • Pizza, Beer, Wine & Spirits
  • (323) 344-8696
  • 5101 York Blvd
  • Mon. - Thurs.: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Fri. and Sat.: Noon - 11 p.m.
  • Sun: Noon - 10 p.m.

Triple Beam Pizza

  • 5918 N Figueroa St
  • (323) 545-3534
  • Sun. - Thurs. Noon - 9 p.m.
  • Fri. and Sat: Noon - 10 p.m.

Troy Burgers #8

  • Burgers, Breakfast & Brunch, Mexican
  • (323) 259-8060
  • 4738 York Blvd
  • Delivery through PostMates, GrubHub.
  • Every day: 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

WaBa Grill

  • Fast Food, Asian Fusion
  • (323) 675-1090
  • 6316 N Figueroa St
  • Mon. - Sat.: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Markets & Food Stores

7-Eleven

  • Convenience Stores, Coffee & Tea
  • (323) 257-1784
  • 5138 N Figueroa St
  • Every day: 24 hours

Chops Meat & Fish

  • Meat Shop
  • (323) 474-6675
  • 5715 N Figueroa St
  • Open, no hours given

Cookbook

  • Cheese Shops, Grocery, Fruits & Veggies
  • (323) 507-2051
  • 5611 N Figueroa St
  • Every day: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Only four people allowed in the store at a time. Line out front. One person in, one person out.

Food 4 Less

  • Grocery
  • (323) 982-0304
  • 5100 N Figueroa St
  • Every day: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Galco’s Soda Pop Stop

  • Specialty Food, Sandwiches
  • (323) 255-7115
  • 5702 York Blvd
  • Highland Park
  • Mon. - Sat.: 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
  • Sun.: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

La Tropicana

  • Grocery, Prepared Foods, & Juice Bar
  • Call 323-344-0036 for curbside pick up
  • Order online for delivery
  • 5200 Monte Vista St.
  • Mon. - Sat: 9 am - 5 pm

Mother’s Nutritional Centers

  • Grocery, Health Markets
  • (323) 225-5625
  • 4311 N Figueroa St
  • Mon. - Fri: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Sat.: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Closed Sundays
  • No delivery

Old LA - Highland Park Certified Farmers Market

  • Fruits & Veggies, Farmers Market, Arts & Crafts
  • (323) 449-4100
  • N. Figueroa Street and Ave. 58
  • Tues.: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Social distancing will be enforced.

Rosie Bunny Bean

  • Pet food
  • Allowing 2 customers in at a time. We will pick and pack your order in person
  • (323) 274-4469
  • 5053 York Blvd
  • Order online 24/7 and merchandise will be delivered to your car for curbside pick up 10am-6pm 
  • Mon - Sun: 10am – 6pm

Sip Snack

  • Specialty Food, Grocery
  • (323) 474-6898
  • 5003 York Blvd
  • Every day; 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Can order online, then pick up curbside.

Smart & Final

  • Grocery
  • (323) 258-2199
  • 6060 N Figueroa St
  • Every day: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Special shopping time just for customers over age 65, shoppers with disabilities and expectant mothers: 7:30 a.m.

Super A Foods

  • Grocery
  • (323) 551-6884
  • 5250 York Blvd
  • Every day: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Superior Grocers

  • Grocery, Bakeries, Butcher
  • (323) 223-3878
  • 133 W Ave 45
  • Every day: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sustain LA

  • Cosmetics & Beauty Supply, Organic Store
  • (323) 274-4383
  • 5214 Monte Vista St
  • Mon., Wed. - Fri.: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Weekends: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Closed Tuesdays

Tony’s Market

  • Grocery
  • (323) 223-8911
  • 3926 N Figueroa St
  • Every day: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

York Discount Pharmacy

  • Drugstore
  • (323) 302-8090
  • 5821 York Blvd
  • Weekdays: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. weekdays
  • Closed weekends

Liquor, Beer, Wine

Flask Highland Park

  • Wine and Whiskey
  • Weekdays and Sun.: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Fri. and Sat.: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • (323) 381-5553
  • 5900 N Figueroa St
  • No more than five people in the store at any time.

Highland Park Wine

  • Beer, Wine & Spirits
  • (323) 545-3535
  • 5918 1/2 N Figueroa St
  • Every day: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Call-in, email or Caviar for delivery

Marios Liquor

  • Beer, Wine & Spirits
  • (323) 257-5651
  • 5421 York Blvd
  • Every day: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

York Square Liquors

  • Beer, Wine & Spirits
  • (323) 474-6872
  • 6312 York Blvd
  • Sun. - Thurs.: 9 a.m. -11 p.m.
  • Fri. and Sat.: 9 a.m. - 12 a.m.
  • Check for changes in hours
  • No delivery

Stores & Shops

Not in the Highland Park Guide?

You can submit your business or updates here

Updated March 25, 2020

