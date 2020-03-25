The coronavirus pandemic and panic has quickly turned the neighborhood's business community upside down.
But the Highland Park businesses on this list remain open in some form, including restaurants offering take-out and delivery, online shops and markets working under special hours.
This is a work in progress.
We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time.
Restaurant Takeout And Delivery
- Seafood, Mexican
- (323) 507-2588
- 5831 N Figueroa St
- Every day: Different opening hours - 6:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.
- Chinese
- (323) 675-1100
- 5528 York Blvd
- Every day: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Times are subject to change.
- American (Traditional), Breakfast & Brunch, Gluten-Free
- (323) 256-0563
- 6040 York Blvd
- Every day: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sandwiches, Deli, American (Traditional)
- (323) 490-0988
- 5715 N Figueroa St
- Mon. - Sat.: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Closed Sundays.
- Donuts, Vegan
- (213) 995-6191
- 5107 York Blvd
- 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Mexican, Seafood
- (323) 255-8164
- 5230 N Figueroa St
- Every day: 10 a.m - 7 p.m.
- Weekends may be open later.
- Opening times may vary.
- Fast Food, Mexican
- (323) 256-4321
- 6009 N Figueroa St
- Every day: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- (323) 256-1996
- 307 N Ave 50
- Sun. - Thurs.: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Fri. and Sat.: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Times are subject to change.
- Burgers, American (Traditional)
- (323) 257-8705
- 5933 York Blvd
- Free delivery through the website, free drink with meal.
- Mon. - Sat.: 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Sun.: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- American (Traditional), Pub
- (323) 900-0300
- 5570 N Figueroa St
- Delivery through PostMates, or GrubHub.
- Every day: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- (323) 255-0016
- 6500 N Figueroa St
- Open every day: Opening and closing times vary
- Bakery, Coffee & Tea
- (323) 507-2515
- 5835 N Figueroa St
- Every day: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Las Cazuelas Restaurant & Pupuseria
- Mexican, Salvadoran
- (323) 255-4719
- 5707 N Figueroa St
- Every day: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Mexican
- (323) 478-8383
- 5305 N Figueroa St
- Every day: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Ramen
- (323) 999-7988
- 5051 York Blvd
- Delivery through Door Dash, Caviar or PostMates.
- Every day: 11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Peruvian, Seafood, Soup
- (323) 568-1220
- 5511 N Figueroa St
- Every day: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Vegan, Bakery, Sandwiches
- (323) 474-6184
- 5906 N Figueroa St
- 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Pizza, Beer, Wine & Spirits
- (323) 344-8696
- 5101 York Blvd
- Mon. - Thurs.: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Fri. and Sat.: Noon - 11 p.m.
- Sun: Noon - 10 p.m.
- 5918 N Figueroa St
- (323) 545-3534
- Sun. - Thurs. Noon - 9 p.m.
- Fri. and Sat: Noon - 10 p.m.
- Burgers, Breakfast & Brunch, Mexican
- (323) 259-8060
- 4738 York Blvd
- Delivery through PostMates, GrubHub.
- Every day: 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- Fast Food, Asian Fusion
- (323) 675-1090
- 6316 N Figueroa St
- Mon. - Sat.: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Markets & Food Stores
- Convenience Stores, Coffee & Tea
- (323) 257-1784
- 5138 N Figueroa St
- Every day: 24 hours
- Meat Shop
- (323) 474-6675
- 5715 N Figueroa St
- Open, no hours given
- Cheese Shops, Grocery, Fruits & Veggies
- (323) 507-2051
- 5611 N Figueroa St
- Every day: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Only four people allowed in the store at a time. Line out front. One person in, one person out.
- Grocery
- (323) 982-0304
- 5100 N Figueroa St
- Every day: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Specialty Food, Sandwiches
- (323) 255-7115
- 5702 York Blvd
- Highland Park
- Mon. - Sat.: 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- Sun.: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Grocery, Prepared Foods, & Juice Bar
- Call 323-344-0036 for curbside pick up
- Order online for delivery
- 5200 Monte Vista St.
- Mon. - Sat: 9 am - 5 pm
- Grocery, Health Markets
- (323) 225-5625
- 4311 N Figueroa St
- Mon. - Fri: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Sat.: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Closed Sundays
- No delivery
Old LA - Highland Park Certified Farmers Market
- Fruits & Veggies, Farmers Market, Arts & Crafts
- (323) 449-4100
- N. Figueroa Street and Ave. 58
- Tues.: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Social distancing will be enforced.
- Pet food
- Allowing 2 customers in at a time. We will pick and pack your order in person
- (323) 274-4469
- 5053 York Blvd
- Order online 24/7 and merchandise will be delivered to your car for curbside pick up 10am-6pm
- Mon - Sun: 10am – 6pm
- Specialty Food, Grocery
- (323) 474-6898
- 5003 York Blvd
- Every day; 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Can order online, then pick up curbside.
- Grocery
- (323) 258-2199
- 6060 N Figueroa St
- Every day: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Special shopping time just for customers over age 65, shoppers with disabilities and expectant mothers: 7:30 a.m.
- Grocery
- (323) 551-6884
- 5250 York Blvd
- Every day: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Grocery, Bakeries, Butcher
- (323) 223-3878
- 133 W Ave 45
- Every day: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Cosmetics & Beauty Supply, Organic Store
- (323) 274-4383
- 5214 Monte Vista St
- Mon., Wed. - Fri.: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Weekends: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Closed Tuesdays
- Grocery
- (323) 223-8911
- 3926 N Figueroa St
- Every day: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Drugstore
- (323) 302-8090
- 5821 York Blvd
- Weekdays: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. weekdays
- Closed weekends
Liquor, Beer, Wine
- Wine and Whiskey
- Weekdays and Sun.: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Fri. and Sat.: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- (323) 381-5553
- 5900 N Figueroa St
- No more than five people in the store at any time.
- Beer, Wine & Spirits
- (323) 545-3535
- 5918 1/2 N Figueroa St
- Every day: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Call-in, email or Caviar for delivery
- Beer, Wine & Spirits
- (323) 257-5651
- 5421 York Blvd
- Every day: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Beer, Wine & Spirits
- (323) 474-6872
- 6312 York Blvd
- Sun. - Thurs.: 9 a.m. -11 p.m.
- Fri. and Sat.: 9 a.m. - 12 a.m.
- Check for changes in hours
- No delivery
Stores & Shops
- Pet supplies & food
- Allowing 2 customers in at a time. We will pick and pack your order in person
- (323) 274-4469
- 5053 York Blvd
- Order online 24/7 and merchandise will be delivered to your car for curbside pick up 10am-6pm
- Mon - Sun: 10am – 6pm
Not in the Highland Park Guide?
You can submit your business or updates here
Updated March 25, 2020
