The coronavirus pandemic and panic has quickly turned the neighborhood's business community upside down.

But the Highland Park businesses on this list remain open in some form, including restaurants offering take-out and delivery, online shops and markets working under special hours.

This is a work in progress. Go here to add your Highland Park business or update your info.

We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time.

Restaurant Takeout And Delivery

Baja Cali Fish & Tacos

Seafood, Mexican

(323) 507-2588

5831 N Figueroa St

Every day: Different opening hours - 6:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.

China In The Box

Chinese

(323) 675-1100

5528 York Blvd

Every day: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Times are subject to change.

Coco’s Bakery Restaurant

American (Traditional), Breakfast & Brunch, Gluten-Free

(323) 256-0563

6040 York Blvd

Every day: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dave’s Chillin and Grillin

Sandwiches, Deli, American (Traditional)

(323) 490-0988

5715 N Figueroa St

Mon. - Sat.: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Closed Sundays.

Donut Friend

Donuts, Vegan

(213) 995-6191

5107 York Blvd

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

El Pescador - Highland Park

Mexican, Seafood

(323) 255-8164

5230 N Figueroa St

Every day: 10 a.m - 7 p.m.

Weekends may be open later.

Opening times may vary.

El Pollo Loco

Fast Food, Mexican

(323) 256-4321

6009 N Figueroa St

Every day: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Fidel’s Pizza

(323) 256-1996

307 N Ave 50

Sun. - Thurs.: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Fri. and Sat.: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Times are subject to change.

Fusion Burgers

Burgers, American (Traditional)

(323) 257-8705

5933 York Blvd

Free delivery through the website, free drink with meal.

Mon. - Sat.: 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Sun.: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Greyhound Bar & Grill

American (Traditional), Pub

(323) 900-0300

5570 N Figueroa St

Delivery through PostMates, or GrubHub.

Every day: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Italiano’s Pizza

(323) 255-0016

6500 N Figueroa St

Open every day: Opening and closing times vary

La Monarca Bakery & Cafe

Bakery, Coffee & Tea

(323) 507-2515

5835 N Figueroa St

Every day: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Las Cazuelas Restaurant & Pupuseria

Mexican, Salvadoran

(323) 255-4719

5707 N Figueroa St

Every day: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Metro Balderas

Mexican

(323) 478-8383

5305 N Figueroa St

Every day: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Ramen of York

Ramen

(323) 999-7988

5051 York Blvd

Delivery through Door Dash, Caviar or PostMates.

Every day: 11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Rosty

Peruvian, Seafood, Soup

(323) 568-1220

5511 N Figueroa St

Every day: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

TOPO by Kitchen Mouse

Vegan, Bakery, Sandwiches

(323) 474-6184

5906 N Figueroa St

8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

TOWN Pizza

Pizza, Beer, Wine & Spirits

(323) 344-8696

5101 York Blvd

Mon. - Thurs.: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Fri. and Sat.: Noon - 11 p.m.

Sun: Noon - 10 p.m.

Triple Beam Pizza

5918 N Figueroa St

(323) 545-3534

Sun. - Thurs. Noon - 9 p.m.

Fri. and Sat: Noon - 10 p.m.

Troy Burgers #8

Burgers, Breakfast & Brunch, Mexican

(323) 259-8060

4738 York Blvd

Delivery through PostMates, GrubHub.

Every day: 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

WaBa Grill

Fast Food, Asian Fusion

(323) 675-1090

6316 N Figueroa St

Mon. - Sat.: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Markets & Food Stores

7-Eleven

Convenience Stores, Coffee & Tea

(323) 257-1784

5138 N Figueroa St

Every day: 24 hours

Chops Meat & Fish

Meat Shop

(323) 474-6675

5715 N Figueroa St

Open, no hours given

Cookbook

Cheese Shops, Grocery, Fruits & Veggies

(323) 507-2051

5611 N Figueroa St

Every day: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Only four people allowed in the store at a time. Line out front. One person in, one person out.

Food 4 Less

Grocery

(323) 982-0304

5100 N Figueroa St

Every day: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Galco’s Soda Pop Stop

Specialty Food, Sandwiches

(323) 255-7115

5702 York Blvd

Highland Park

Mon. - Sat.: 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Sun.: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

La Tropicana

Grocery, Prepared Foods, & Juice Bar

Call 323-344-0036 for curbside pick up

Order online for delivery

5200 Monte Vista St.

Mon. - Sat: 9 am - 5 pm

Mother’s Nutritional Centers

Grocery, Health Markets

(323) 225-5625

4311 N Figueroa St

Mon. - Fri: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sat.: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Closed Sundays

No delivery

Old LA - Highland Park Certified Farmers Market

Fruits & Veggies, Farmers Market, Arts & Crafts

(323) 449-4100

N. Figueroa Street and Ave. 58

Tues.: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Social distancing will be enforced.

Rosie Bunny Bean

Pet food

Allowing 2 customers in at a time. We will pick and pack your order in person

(323) 274-4469

5053 York Blvd

Order online 24/7 and merchandise will be delivered to your car for curbside pick up 10am-6pm

Mon - Sun: 10am – 6pm

Sip Snack

Specialty Food, Grocery

(323) 474-6898

5003 York Blvd

Every day; 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Can order online, then pick up curbside.

Smart & Final

Grocery

(323) 258-2199

6060 N Figueroa St

Every day: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Special shopping time just for customers over age 65, shoppers with disabilities and expectant mothers: 7:30 a.m.

Super A Foods

Grocery

(323) 551-6884

5250 York Blvd

Every day: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Superior Grocers

Grocery, Bakeries, Butcher

(323) 223-3878

133 W Ave 45

Every day: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sustain LA

Cosmetics & Beauty Supply, Organic Store

(323) 274-4383

5214 Monte Vista St

Mon., Wed. - Fri.: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Weekends: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Closed Tuesdays

Tony’s Market

Grocery

(323) 223-8911

3926 N Figueroa St

Every day: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

York Discount Pharmacy

Drugstore

(323) 302-8090

5821 York Blvd

Weekdays: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. weekdays

Closed weekends

Liquor, Beer, Wine

Flask Highland Park

Wine and Whiskey

Weekdays and Sun.: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Fri. and Sat.: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

(323) 381-5553

5900 N Figueroa St

No more than five people in the store at any time.

Highland Park Wine

Beer, Wine & Spirits

(323) 545-3535

5918 1/2 N Figueroa St

Every day: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Call-in, email or Caviar for delivery

Marios Liquor

Beer, Wine & Spirits

(323) 257-5651

5421 York Blvd

Every day: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

York Square Liquors

Beer, Wine & Spirits

(323) 474-6872

6312 York Blvd

Sun. - Thurs.: 9 a.m. -11 p.m.

Fri. and Sat.: 9 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Check for changes in hours

No delivery

Stores & Shops

Not in the Highland Park Guide?

You can submit your business or updates here

Updated March 25, 2020