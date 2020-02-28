Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Fans of Highland Park's favorite elotero lined up around the block Thursday night to say goodbye and order one last elote from to Andres Santos, who is retiring after selling Mexican-style corn-on-the-cob at for more than two decades. Santos is retiring to Mexico, where he and his wife are buying a house, he told ABC7. "I need to close one circle and start a new life."

Noodle fans can’t seem to get enough of Bang Bang Noodles, Eater LA reports. Located in front of a hardware store in Highland Park, Robert Lee’s small-scale biang biang mian street operation that specializes in the thick Northern Chinese noodles continues to draw a crowd, sometimes with a wait time of about two hours. There’s been some instances when Lee has sold out of his hand-stretched noodles before opening for the day. Not bad for an operation that has managed to attract more than six thousand Instagram followers in just a few months. Then there’s the simple pleasure of watching Lee, with his tattoos and reversed black baseball cap, slapping and stretching the noodles on a dimly lit sidewalk. Bang Bang Noodles is at 5040 York Blvd. or 5537 N. Figueroa St.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Bar Restaurant in Silver Lake “absorbs you in high spirits” says Los Angeles Times restaurant reviewer Bill Addison. The French inspired restaurant carries an ’80s vibe that might make you “expect Don Johnson to show up in a white suite and start haranguing a patron at the bar.” Chef Douglas Rankin, who previously cooked under Ludo Lefebvre and Petit Trois, presents dishes such as lamb tartare, mussels with curly fries and pain perdu with brie Anglaise. Bar Restaurant is at 4326 Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles.

A vegan ice cream parlor is taking over the former MatchaBar space in Silver Lake, Eater LA reports. Named Creamo, the operation is headed by Mark Trombino, owner of vegan doughnut shop Donut Friend in Highland Park and Downtown Los Angeles. Expect a dozen or so rotating flavors. Creamo is slated to open the first week of March. Creamo is at 3534 Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake.

Barrio Burgers in Boyle Heights is a good go to spot if you are craving American style food, Hoodline reports. Fresh to the scene, the eatery earned five stars on Yelp for its chili and variety of burgers served on a freshly baked Barrio Bun and USDA chuck beef patties that are locally sourced and made exclusively made for Barrio Burgers. Barrio Burgers is at 2715 Whittier Blvd. in Boyle Heights.

That’s it for this week’s Shopper & Diner Report!