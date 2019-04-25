HIGHLAND PARK -- It will be 50 years this fall that a pair of earnest, clean-cut LA cops -- Pete Malloy and Jim Reed -- made their debut on what became the popular TV show "Adam-12."

This week, the L.A. Police Museum launches an exhibit dedicated to the TV drama and its two fictional cops -- played respectively by Martin Milner and Kent McCord -- who put a friendly face on law enforcement.

“By taking the public inside of a police car, you showed them what it was like to be a police officer in the streets of Los Angeles," said McCord, who will be on hand today for a private opening reception. "The show’s simplicity has made it timeless.”

The permanent exhibit, which will open to the public on Friday, will feature fictional uniforms from the show, memorabilia and storytelling and a looping video highlighting the reality behind the stories.

The Los Angeles Police Museum is at 6045 York Blvd.