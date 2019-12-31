Highland Park -- Maximiliano will be closing for good today after the Italian restaurant opened nine years ago on the east end of York Boulevard.
It's the third restaurant to close on the York Boulevard corridor in recent weeks.
"After a 40 year career in Los Angeles, I’ve decided to semi-retire," owner and chef Andre Guerrero posted on the restaurant's Instagram account Monday night. "I used to joke that my idea of retiring was working a 40 hour work week and having 2 days off."
December 31 will be Maximiliano's last night of service.
The restaurant's two-story, vine-covered building at York and Aldama Street was put up for sale this fall at an asking price of $3.425 million. An employee told an Eastsider reader that the building is in escrow.
Guerrero, who also owns and will continue to operate The Oinkster in Eagle Rock, has been credited with helping popularize Filipino cuisine in Los Angeles.
The closure of Maximiliano comes a few weeks after Cote Est, a French bistro, stop serving customers after about a two-year run in the 5000 block of York. In October, the Salazar family served up its last margaritas at Villa Sombrero, a long-time Mexican restaurant two blocks away in York and Branch Street.
Meanwhile, another Highland Park Mexican restaurant, La Fuente on Monte Vista Street, has shifted operations to focus on a restaurant of the same name in the 5500 block of N. Figueroa Street.
