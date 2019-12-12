Holiday Mercadito

A look at what's going on this weekend and your Eastside weather forecast. Read on to learn more!
Featured Events
December 12 is the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, an important cultural and religious symbol in the Americas.
On Saturday, December 14, 2019, Echo Park will host the 52nd annual Echo Park Community Parade along Sunset Boulevard between Vin Scully Avenu…
FRIDAY, December 13
Join us on Friday, December 13th, 2019 to celebrate the emerging artists of our after-school arts enrichment program, Imagine Studio! The Litt…
The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA), the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery (LAMAG), and the Barnsdall Art Park Founda…
It's that time again... save the date for our annual Sample Sale on December 13th from 4-7pm and December 14th from 10-12pm! We'll be slinging…
The Cypress Park Recreation Center hosts Dinner with Santa (dinner reservation required for first 300 patrons pre- registered), arts & cra…
Theatre 360 will bring Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage in Frozen Jr. for five performances only at the Boston C…
Enjoy a free screening of Disney's The Lion King. Come early for free crafts! There will also be free snacks and popcorn!
‘Tis the season for the swinging sounds of the Hi-Fi Honeydrops, slated to rock Union Station’s 3rd Cocoa Concert of the season on Friday, Dec…
SATURDAY, December 14
Pot LA will in Echo Park open their doors for a holiday sale where you can ceramic Christmas ornaments, pipes and so much more for everyone on…
Neighborhood shops, restaurants, bars and other businesses celebrate the holidays with a day of special sales and events.
Self Help Graphics in Boyle Heights will be transformed into a holiday marketplace where high quality crafts, food, serigraphs and art from a …
The Vincent Price Art Museum at East LA College will hold a A Holiday Book Sale, Photo Booth Pop-up with Las Photos Project, an Exhibition Cat…
Vallarta Supermarkets is hosting holiday toy giveaways on December 14 & 15 at select locations at various timeframes across California. Ki…
On Saturday, December 14, 2019, Echo Park will host the 52nd annual Echo Park Community Parade along Sunset Boulevard between Vin Scully Avenu…
From the Founder of the Fairfax High Flea Market, we are a curated Vintage & Collectibles Flea with Artists, HomeMades, Crafters. Add in s…
Create your own unique Christmas gifts while sipping craft beers on Saturday, December 14. Materials like ceramic pots, succulents and tiny wi…
El Sereno Tree Lighting Ceremony and Winter Jubilee features Children's Activities, Face Painting, Games, Pictures with Santa, Live Music, Per…
We’re a private meetup group for individuals or couples who are curious, exploring, or transitioning into consensual (ethical) non-monogamy an…
#LosAngeles: Picture This!, the ONLY "Live Animated Comedy Show" is BACK to continue our 7 years and counting legacy of having the best lineup…
The Second Saturday of every month is your opportunity to explore the Galleries, Shops, Restaurants and Nightlife in the neighborhoods of Nort…
SUNDAY, December 15
Pot LA will in Echo Park open their doors for a holiday sale where you can ceramic Christmas ornaments, pipes and so much more for everyone on…
Vallarta Supermarkets is hosting holiday toy giveaways on December 14 & 15 at select locations at various timeframes across California. Ki…
EVERY SUNDAY NIGHT at Verdugo Bar on the back patio, FRIENDSHIP BUDDIES is a stand-up comedy showcase featuring the best comics in Los Angeles…
