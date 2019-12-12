Eastside Weekend woman at mike
Photo by Nathan Solis

A look at what's going on this weekend and your Eastside weather forecast. Read on to learn more!

Featured Events

Celebration of the Virgin of Guadalupe

December 12 is the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, an important cultural and religious symbol in the Americas.

Echo Park Community Parade

On Saturday, December 14, 2019, Echo Park will host the 52nd annual Echo Park Community Parade along Sunset Boulevard between Vin Scully Avenu…

FRIDAY, December 13

Little Masters 2019

Center for the Arts Little Masters 2019

Join us on Friday, December 13th, 2019 to celebrate the emerging artists of our after-school arts enrichment program, Imagine Studio! The Litt…

Loitering is Delightful

The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA), the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery (LAMAG), and the Barnsdall Art Park Founda…

Grain Family

Brendan Ravenhill Studio - Sample Sale 2019

It's that time again... save the date for our annual Sample Sale on December 13th from 4-7pm and December 14th from 10-12pm! We'll be slinging…

2019 Dinner with Santa

The Cypress Park Recreation Center hosts Dinner with Santa (dinner reservation required for first 300 patrons pre- registered), arts & cra…

ASNC Free Movie Night Dec. 13

ASNC Free Movie Night: The Lion King

Enjoy a free screening of Disney's The Lion King. Come early for free crafts! There will also be free snacks and popcorn!

SATURDAY, December 14

Holiday Ceramics Sale

Pot LA will in Echo Park open their doors for a holiday sale where you can ceramic Christmas ornaments, pipes and so much more for everyone on…

Echo Park Holiday Shop Hop 2019

Neighborhood shops, restaurants, bars and other businesses celebrate the holidays with a day of special sales and events.

Holiday Mercadito

Self Help Graphics in Boyle Heights will be transformed into a holiday marketplace where high quality crafts, food, serigraphs and art from a …

Holiday Celebration At VPAM!

The Vincent Price Art Museum at East LA College will hold a A Holiday Book Sale, Photo Booth Pop-up with Las Photos Project, an Exhibition Cat…

Echo Park Community Parade

On Saturday, December 14, 2019, Echo Park will host the 52nd annual Echo Park Community Parade along Sunset Boulevard between Vin Scully Avenu…

Los Feliz Flea

From the Founder of the Fairfax High Flea Market, we are a curated Vintage & Collectibles Flea with Artists, HomeMades, Crafters. Add in s…

Wishlist 7.5!

Wishlist 7.5

Crafted: Craft Arts & Craft Bee

Create your own unique Christmas gifts while sipping craft beers on Saturday, December 14. Materials like ceramic pots, succulents and tiny wi…

El Sereno Tree LIghting Jubilee flyer

El Sereno Tree Lighting and Winter Jubilee

El Sereno Tree Lighting Ceremony and Winter Jubilee features Children's Activities, Face Painting, Games, Pictures with Santa, Live Music, Per…

PT general

Picture This! #LA LIVE ANIMATED COMEDY

#LosAngeles: Picture This!, the ONLY "Live Animated Comedy Show" is BACK to continue our 7 years and counting legacy of having the best lineup…

Second Saturday Gallery Night

The Second Saturday of every month is your opportunity to explore the Galleries, Shops, Restaurants and Nightlife in the neighborhoods of Nort…

SUNDAY, December 15

Holiday Ceramics Sale

Pot LA will in Echo Park open their doors for a holiday sale where you can ceramic Christmas ornaments, pipes and so much more for everyone on…

FB1215

Friendship Buddies Comedy Show

EVERY SUNDAY NIGHT at Verdugo Bar on the back patio, FRIENDSHIP BUDDIES is a stand-up comedy showcase featuring the best comics in Los Angeles…

