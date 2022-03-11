Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Kristen Stewart shared her love for the Eastside in an interview with the Los Angeles Times last week. A part of her ideal day in L.A.? A visit to none other than Ricky's Fish Tacos on Riverside Drive in Los Feliz (and picking loquats on the way back).

Also in the L.A. Times, Echo Park's Thunderbolt. The bar, which opened in 2019 and almost closed in 2020, made the expanded list of the "World's Best Bar" list and won the "One to Watch" award. The L.A. Times writes about its pandemic struggles and how they persevered.

Los Angeles may be a big city, but artist Kieran Wright is making it smaller — literally. He makes miniatures of some of L.A.'s most notable establishments like Silver Lake's The Black Cat and Boyle Heights' Al & Bea's Mexican Food. The LAist has the full story.

In other dining and drinking news ....

The Infatuation has a slew of new seafood reviews up for the Eastside. Check out the publication's reviews of East Hollywood's Prael and Found Oyster (described as "the sexiest seafood restaurant in L.A.) and Silver Lake's L&E Oyster Bar.

Atwater Village's Tam O'Shanter is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month. They'll be celebrating on St. Patricks Day and throughout the year, reports Eater LA.

A data whiz compiled a matrix of 287 taco joints in Los Angeles County based on their price and reviews. See if any of your Eastside favorites made the chart and where here.

If you're looking for some cosmic advice, The Infatuation has restaurant selections based on your astrology sign. Suppose you're a Scorpio or a Gemini. Then you're in luck since their picks are Kenbey Sushi in Silver Lake and Sapp Coffee Shop in East Hollywood, which are the only Eastside locations on the list.