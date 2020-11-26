Since the statewide curfew and other COVID-19 restrictions were announced last week, this year's Thanksgiving is certainly going to look different. So we asked our readers what are their plans for a pandemic Thanksgiving.
One of our readers, Estaire Press of Echo Park, said she usually attends a potluck at her cousin's house. But this time it's going to be only her household and Press' having lunch outside on their 8-foot picnic table.
"We are bringing the pre-made meal from Buca di Beppo and each will serve themselves at a separate card table. And masks except when eating," Press said.
We also asked our social media followers what their plans were going to be:
