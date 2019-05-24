Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Echo Park's newest bar and restaurant is going to open soon in the former home of The Lost Knight (and before that, Barragan's). After many months of remodeling, the folks behind Lowboy Echo Park say they plan to open by the end of the month, according to posts on their Instagram. Judging by their photos, they're going to have to rush if they want to make that deadline. Michael Francesconi and Matthew Glaser of Wolf & Crane bar in Little Tokyo are part of the team opening the new place. Lowboy will be at 1536 Sunset.

Konbi in Echo Park made Food & Wine magazine’s list of this year’s best new restaurants in the nation. Akira Akuto’s and Nick Montgomery’s egg salad sandwich received rave reviews, as did some of their less recognized dishes, such as fried katsus and French pastries. Konbi is at 1463 Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park.

The team behind Tsubaki in Echo Park has launched a sake bar by way of Ototo, Los Angeles Times reports. Courtney Kaplan and Charles Namba have curated a seemingly infinite amount of sake, with a broad range of flavors that appeal to your “sake aura.” Craving a fruity, earthy or even a mushroomy flavor? There’s a sake flavor for that at Ototo. Japanese style cocktails, wine beer and casual eats are also what’s in store. Ototo is at 1360 Allison Ave. in Echo Park.

Lot 1 Café in Echo Park has shuttered, a company Facebook post reports. Owner Eileen Leslie, who has owned the building since 2003, was hush hush about the sudden closure of the café. But she did express a sincere thanks to the folks who have supported the music venue and brunch spot throughout the years, which opened in 2008. Lot 1 Café was at 1533 W. Sunset. Blvd.

The Good Luck Bar sign was reportedly stolen, Eater LA reports. The event happened about a month after it was announced that the bar would be shuttering to make way for a hotel development. Apparently, an Instagram post showed three men dismantling the sign. Ownership just wants the sign to be returned and isn’t looking to prosecute. Maybe that will be enough of an incentive to return the sign to the rightful owner?

Cecilia Padilla-Brill is a communications writer and journalist. She writes news, health, education and feature stories. Cecilia is currently working on her first novel. She has lived in Echo Park since 1999.