Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos are just around the corner, and we’ve picked out many fun events you can check out here. But if you’re looking to take a break from the holiday festivities to do some stoned yoga or check out an Incubus concert, read on to learn more!

Read on to learn more!

FRIDAY, October 25

Skeleton Costume-Making Workshop at Benjamin Franklin Branch Library: Learn how to make a skeleton costume in this bilingual family-friendly workshop. All materials will be provided. Free. 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Details

SATURDAY, October 26

Cheese Ravioli-Making Class at King’s Roost: Learn how to make your own cheese-stuffed ravioli and enjoy a three-course meal of salad, cheese ravioli and dessert. $100. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Details

Easy Winter Vegetable Gardening at Artemisia Nursery: Join Loretta Allison of Spade and Seeds to find out why the Southern California winter vegetable garden is one of the tastiest and learn how to grow one of your own. $7. 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Details

Spooky Feels Indie Rock + Indie Dance Night at the Echoplex: This Halloween dance party is bringing indie hits old and new, so dance to your heart’s desire to the likes of Tame Impala, The Black Keys and Yea Yea Yeas. 9 p.m. $8-$10. Details

Incubus at the Greek Theater: Don’t miss the Grammy-nominated rock band when they stop off in L.A. during their 39-city tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Make Yourself, the album that contained their hit singles “Stellar” and “Pardon Me”. $49.50-$229.50. 8 p.m. Details

Los Feliz Art & Food Festival: Spend the day in Silver Lake sampling dishes from some of the hottest food trucks, dancing to DJ sets and live bands and learning a thing or two from local chefs during live demos. Free. 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Details

Outdoor Music at La Tierra de La Culebra Park: Spend a chill afternoon relaxing under a tree while listening to music by the likes of soul singing Jimetta Rose and the Voices of Creation and ambient artist Ami Dang. Free. 1 p.m. Details

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

SUNDAY, October 27

Stoned Yoga at the York Manor: Use cannabis products to deepen your practice during this 420-friendly yoga event. Take a break in the wellness lounge where CBD massages, tarot card readings and kombucha will be served. $30-$70. 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Details

Eagle Rock Bark & Meow at Eagle Rock City Hall: Bring the family out for a pet-friendly Halloween celebration and adoption fair. There will be pumpkin and bandana decorating, a trick-or-treat village and pumpkin patch, a man vs. dog watermelon eating contest, a doggie kissing booth and so much more to keep the family entertained throughout the day. Free. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Details

Screening of “Vampires” at the Autry Museum: See what happens when an ancient vampire arrives in the American Southwest in the 1998 film directed by John Carpenter who also directed the 70’s indie slasher film, “Halloween”. 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. $0-$14. Details