A rundown of Eastside arts and culture news, events and people.

International Outlook

The Corey Helford Gallery in Boyle Heights presents the work of five artists in an exhibit titled "Fab Five." The artists include:

Jesús Aguado , a Spanish illustrator, presents paintings with stories both magical and mundane.

, a Spanish illustrator, presents paintings with stories both magical and mundane. Painter Kari Tirrell features old tin toys as her subjects. "They are so full of character, which sparks my creativity."

features old tin toys as her subjects. "They are so full of character, which sparks my creativity." Leegan Koo , a Seoul-born artist, added touches of humor to everyday situations in paintings devoted mainly to the concept of alter egos

, a Seoul-born artist, added touches of humor to everyday situations in paintings devoted mainly to the concept of alter egos Contemporary artist Sun-Mi , known for her paintings of "erratically naive" girls, brings out her inner child in paintings "showing the importance of self expression."

, known for her paintings of "erratically naive" girls, brings out her inner child in paintings "showing the importance of self expression." The innocent looking children of Japanese-born sculptor Yasuhito Kawasaki are often caricatures of himself and animals, with colors, textures and features revealing their thoughts and emotions.

The show opens Feb. 19 and ends March 26.

Poetic Countdown

Several established L.A. poets will be featured in this Saturday’s “20 Years Left.” The poetry event in Highland Park features older and mature artists who acknowledge that they have about “twenty years left of living, loving and making art.” That’s according to poet Linda Kaye, who has produced several poetry readings in Northeast L.A. The lineup includes Bill Ratner, Aleka Corwin, Lee Boek, Jim Bolt and Kaye.

“These are people who have accumulated their own individual histories, who still have goals and desires as they embark on their next, and perhaps final, chapters.”

"20 Years Left" will have two showings on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Finding Balance & Beauty

Oxy Arts in Eagle Rock is now hosting an exhibit, "Wherever We Will to Root," by artist EJ Hill, reflecting the work conducted during a residency at the Occidental College arts center. The artist steps away from his physical practice to express his love for painting; reframing the painting process as the work itself.

“The exhibition invites the viewer to witness the physical evidence of Hill’s process and join in the necessary act of resting, resetting, and finding balance and beauty.” The show runs through April 22.

Upcoming

Echo Park: The work of self-taught artist Jim Houser, known for his iconic patchwork paintings and stylized figures, will be featured in ISO BALL, an exhibit that opens March 12 at Subliminal Projects in Echo Park.

Los Feliz: The residents of an L.A. apartment building get too close for comfort as they are forced into tighter quarters in "Apartment Living." The play by Boni B. Alvarez opens March 12 at the Skylight Theatre.