It’s a big weekend for jazz fans on the Eastside! You can catch living legends, American jazz bassist Henry Franklin at Rappcats and Brazilian jazz and bossa nova pianist João Donato at the Lodge Room. Meanwhile, Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears will be bringing their high-energy fusion of blues, funk, soul and garage rock to the Echo.

Read on to learn more.

FRIDAY, June 7

The Assassination of Edgar Allan Poe, An Immersive Theatre Experience at Heritage Square Museum: Experience the assassination of the great Master of Macabre as it unfolds in and around the Victorian mansions of Heritage Square. $35. 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Details

Campfire and Outdoor Movie, “Wall-E,”at Rio de Los Angeles State Park: All you need to do is bring yourself and a blanket, popcorn and s’mores to cook over a campfire will be provided. 6 p.m. Details

Centerpiece Floral Arrangement Workshop at Makers Mess: Choose your own flowers and learn to arrange them into a centerpiece for you to take home. Wine and snacks will be provided! $50. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Details

SATURDAY, June 8

Ceviche & Craft Beer Pairing at Craft Beer Cellar: Ceviche and craft beer aren’t so much an unlikely pair, beachgoers in Mexico have been washing down their shrimp and fish cocktails with ice cold lager for ages. The ceviches served during this four-course meal will include a melange of delightfully unexpected ingredients like octopus served with beet and grapefruit served in a spicy mix of coconut water, grapefruit and beet juice. $30. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Details

Jazz Bassist Henry Franklin Performance & Pop-Up Record Shop at Rappcats: Jazz bassist, bandleader and alumnus of the iconic jazz label, Black Jazz, Henry Franklin, will be selling treasures from his record collection. Don’t miss a set by Franklin at 2 p.m.! Free entry. 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Details

Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears at the Echo: This Texan ensemble has taken the classic American genres of blues, funk, soul and garage rock and infused them with a new, raw and untamed energy not to be missed live. $23-$26. 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Details

Brown & Out Fest at CASA 0101: Celebrate Pride month at this theatre festival featuring 11 original short plays like “Are You Gay or Latino?” and “Better Than Grindr” and a short film “Tacos y Tacones” all written and directed by Latinx LGBTQ+ storytellers. $18-$65. 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Details

SUNDAY, June 9

Jazz is Dead presents João Donato at the Lodge Room: Pianist Donato’s light, lilting bossa nova and smooth Brazilian jazz songs of the ‘60s and ‘70s can still be heard wafting through the warm, moist air of Rio’s beaches and out of the city’s dark jazz bars. The living legend will be performing live for the second installation of Jazz Esta Morto, a month-long Brazilian jazz concert series at the Lodge Room. $25-$135. 6 p.m. Details

LA River Kayaks at the Glendale Narrows: Take in a portion of the L.A. River that is replete with plant and wildlife from a kayak in an hour-long paddle through Elysian Valley. $38.50. 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Details

Love Thyself Self Love Festival at Plaza de la Raza: Share, connect and be inspired by other like-minded women of color through this festival’s workshops and performances. There will be vendors and a “divine diosa” photo booth, so shop, socialize and get a couple cute photos while you’re at it! $25-$540. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Details