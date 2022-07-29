Abundant sunshine. High 87F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 29, 2022 @ 4:58 am
A look at what's going on this weekend-- and your Eastside weather forecast.
LA State Historic Park: Bring your blankets, friends, and attention for Eat, See, Hear's presentation of Jurassic Park. Featuring food from La Sorted’s Pizza, Heavy Handed, and The Plant Lab, and music from Myka.
Atwater Village: Celebrate the end of Plastic Free July at North Atwater Park by cleaning up the LA River. Cleaning supplies will be provided, but bring water and sunscreen.
City Terrace: Check out the neighborhood art scene -- and enjoy live music, art demonstrations and more -- during the City Terrace Art Walk.
Echo Park: ARRAY is taking audiences back to the heyday of rhythm and blues and rock and roll with a triple feature showing of musical films: "The Five Heartbeats," "La Bamba" and "The Sapphires."
Elysian Park: Meet your fellow community fridge hosts and neighbors for some free food and non-alcoholic beverages at LA Community Fridge Day.
Glassell Park: Laugh it up Friendship Buddies, an outdoor, stand-up comedy show at Verdugo Bar.
Go here for details and more events
