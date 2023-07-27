Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Silver Lake: All Day Baby is hosting a four-course meal of desserts from local L.A. pastry chefs this Friday and Saturday. Erika Chan of Glassell Park's Dunsmoor and Leah Fierro of Eagle Rock's Milkfarm will serve up a tasting menu of sweets and cheese.
Highland Park: Beef Burgers are back at Burgerlords. After three years of vegan fare, Bugerlords said in an Instagram post that they want their "community to be able to dine together, rather than someone feel excluded." Vegan options are still available as well.
East L.A.: Asadero Chikali closed last weekend temporarily after a reckless driver crashed into their storefront and fled the scene as their vehicle caught fire — burning the establishment down with it. No one was injured, but the owners told L.A. TACO that their insurance only covers their taco truck, so they are looking to raise funds through GoFundMe to rebuild.
Glassell Park: The Los Angeles Times spoke with Glassell Park residents about the new restaurants, like Dunsmoor and Bub and Grandma's, that have sparked controversy and protests around gentrification. While their opinions varied, one thing was true for everyone writer Lucas Kwan Peterson spoke with — parking in the area has become untenable.
Highland Park: Eater LA wrote about the lasting impact of Salvadoran restaurant Las Cazuelas on North Figueroa St. over the past 38 years. It's not only a restaurant but the "watering hole" for the community, even after the challenges posed by COVID-19 and gentrification.
Bon Appétit asked L.A. TACO's Javier Cabral about the 12 best tacos in Los Angeles, which included Boyle Heights' Mariscos Jalisco, Santa Cecilia Restaurant, and Birriería El Jalicience and El Sereno's Los Dorados were his picks on the Eastside.
Los Feliz: A couple that had their first date at Messhall a decade ago were recently married — and they even have the same initials, M and H. The restaurant celebrated the two on their Instagram.
In the never-ending showdown between New York City and Los Angeles, Grubstreet writer E. Alex Jung feels he goes “native Eastsider” every time he visits. By that, Jung means drinking at Silver Lake’s El Cid and eating salads at Los Feliz’s All Time or chicken from Kismet. But he feels that Eagle Rock’s Capri Club feels much like East Williamsburg, given its “chaotic contention for space.”
