It turns out dancing is actually a full-body workout. So ditch the gym this weekend and hit up the Drake vs. Kanye dance party or a K-Pop night to burn some calories while having some fun. Read on to find out when and where.

FRIDAY, May 24

Drake vs. Kanye Dance Party at the Satellite: If you keep songs from Drake and Kanye’s first albums on heavy rotation along with their newest releases, then this night is for you. DJ’s will be playing old and new hits from both artists all night long. $12. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Details

SATURDAY, May 25

Exploring Evergreen Cemetery with Atlas Obscura Society LA: Learn about the secret histories and notable residents of Evergreen on a tour of one of LA’s first cemeteries. $25. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Details

“Coming to America” screening on the Autry Lawn: Watch the beloved ‘80s black comedy about an African prince (Eddie Murphy) escaping an arranged marriage to find true love in the U.S. on the Autry lawn. Don’t worry about packing snacks, food trucks will serving throughout the night. $8-$21. 5:30 p.m. Details

LA Times Wine Bowl at Highland Park Bowl: Indulge in some day drinking at LA’s oldest bowling alley with 6 flights of wine and burgers from Oakland Burger Paradise in the LA Times Food Bowl’s wine-centric event. $75-$85. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details

K-Pop Night at Los Globos: K-Pop group BTS inspired a type of boy band fandom in the U.S. the likes which hasn't been seen since the ‘90s. If you’ve been swept up in the K-Pop wave, Club 90’s will be playing tracks by the likes of BTS, BlackPink and EXO playing all night. $10. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details

Beginning Spoon Carving at Makers Mess: Learn how to make your own wooden spoons using basic woodworking tools in a workshop taught by Natalie Brejcha of Arroyo Seco Woodcraft. Snacks and wine will be provided! $125. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details

Las Fotos Project’s Viva La Muxer Festival at Plaza de la Raza: This art and music festival will feature more than 100 curated art exhibits, family-friendly workshops and music. Proceeds will benefit Las Fotos Project, a local nonprofit that teaches teenage girls how to use photography as a tool for advocacy. $15-$25. 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Details

Coffee + Comedy at Civil Coffee: Come for a chill night of Highland Park stand-up comedy and freshly brewed coffee with comedians Mav Viola, Asif Ali and many more. Free. 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Details

SUNDAY, May 26

Kickback Sunday Brunch at Xelas: This tasty brunch **will** turn into a day party. With the kitchen serving up dishes like chorizo con papa burritos, sensibly priced bottles of sparkling wine and Chulita Vinyl Club spinning jams all day, you won’t want the party to end. Free entry. 11 p.m. to 4 p.m. Details

The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers at The Hi Hat: Get a dose of traditional American music when The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers bring their modern mashup of gospel, bluegrass and country music to Highland Park. $8. 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Details