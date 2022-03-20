Korir, 25, won with an unofficial time of 2:09:07, while the 29-year- old Meringor won with a time of 2:25:03. It was the second consecutive LA Marathon victory for Korir, who won last year's race, which was held in November due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic

Today's race has drawn 14,300 entrants from age 12 to 88, from 45 nations, all 50 states, including 116 runners who have run all 36 previous editions of the race and nearly 2,500 from Students Run LA who were unable to participate in the training program last year because of coronavirus-related restrictions on in-person gatherings, organizers said.

The race is being run on the "Stadium to the Stars" course, which begins at Dodger Stadium, then heads west to Brentwood, where runners will double back on San Vicente, Sepulveda and Santa Monica boulevards, ending at Avenue of the Stars in Century City.

From Dodger Stadium, runners head through downtown Los Angeles, Angeleno Heights, Echo Park, Silver Lake, Los Feliz, East Hollywood, Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Century City, Westwood and Brentwood then back through Westwood to Century City.

With the build-out for next Sunday's Oscars underway, race photographers will be lined up paparazzi style as runners pass under the tent and alongside the giant golden statues outside the Dolby Theatre.

A special emphasis is being placed on packing the final miles with non- stop entertainment and surprises to inspire participants through what is traditionally the most challenging and grueling part of any marathon, including The Tribe band performing music from its "One-Hit Wonders" show.

The men's and women's winners will each receive $6,000, the runners-up $2,500 each and third-place finishers $1,500 each.

The men's race has been won by a Kenyan every year since 1999, except for 2011, 2014 and 2020 when it was won by Ethiopians. A U.S. runner last won in 1994.

African women have won nine of the last 12 races, with runners from the former Soviet Union winning twice and Natasha Cockram of Wales winning in 2021. A U.S. runner last won the women's race in 1994.

Updated @ 10:09 am