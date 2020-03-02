The organizers of this year's L.A. Marathon -- which will pass through Echo Park, Silver Lake and Los Feliz next Sunday -- said the March 8 run and related events will be held as planned as health officials prepare to prevent a coronavirus outbreak.

The spread of the COVID-19 virus has prompted officials around the world to cancel or limit major public events, including the Tokyo Marathon, which allowed only about two hundred elite runners to participate instead of the 38,000 who had signed up.

The L.A. Marathon, which begins at Dodger Stadium and ends in Santa Monica, expects about 27,000 participates from 78 countries.

Organizers took to Twitter in recent days to say the race, including a 5k on Saturday through Elysian Park, will go on.

"We are closely monitoring the Coronavirus situation and are in touch with local authorities and public health officials," said organizers in a tweet. "At this time, there are no discussions regarding any changes – all marathon week activities, including the Marathon and 5K, will go on as scheduled."

As of this past weekend, there has been only one case of the coronavirus detected in Los Angeles County. That person has since been treated and cleared of the virus, but it stayed with the patient for 21 days, health officials said.