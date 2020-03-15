Los Angeles restaurants will have to shut their dining rooms starting Monday and all bars, nightclubs, gyms and bowling alleys will have to close under emergency coronavirus measures announced tonight by Mayor Eric Garcetti.
Garcetti's orders go further than the restrictions announced earlier today by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who wants to the state's restaurants to cut their seating capacity in half.
Los Angeles restaurants will be able to continue to sell and serve meals for take out, delivery and in drive-thrus, Garcetti said.
The new restrictions will be imposed at least until the end of March unless extended.
The new city restrictions do not apply to markets or pharmacies.
The mayor said the city will look to see if it can prevent restaurants and small businesses from being evicted for failure to pay rent in the wake of the downturn in business related to coronavirus.
- More details to come
