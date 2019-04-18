If you want to celebrate Easter, Earth Day or 4/20, this issue of Eastside Weekend has got you covered. And, for good measure, we’ve thrown in a vegan cheese class and burlesque show. Can’t get any more Eastside than that.
Read on for the details.
FRIDAY, April 19
Friday Night Poetry at Book Show: Indulge in a night of poesy in Highland Park with poets Samantha Rose, Maxwell and Maquebeo. 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Details
SATURDAY, April 20
Dazed and Connected, A Special 4/20 Event in Frogtown: Join the Mystic Rebels, a tribe of yoga and meditation teachers and healers, for a cannabis-friendly day of live music, storytelling and “stoned yoga”. Cannabis will be available at the event. $20-$50. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Details
Decorate Your Own Bong Workshop at POT: This 4/20, POT ceramics studio in Echo Park is offering a workshop that will allow you to channel your cannabis-induced creativity into the decoration of your own bong using clay. $95. 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Details
Intro to Ayurveda Workshop at People’s Yoga in East L.A: Learn about the ancient healing practice of Ayurveda that incorporates herbology, bodywork and yoga to heal the body holistically. $30-$40. 3:00 p.m. to 5 p.m. Details
30th Great LA River Cleanup at Glendale Narrows Riverwalk: Do your part to beautify the 51-mile long Los Angeles River by joining the Great LA River Cleanup at one of three Eastside sites: Los Feliz Blvd. at Bond Park, Lewis McAdams Riverfront Park or the Bowtie Parcel. Work hard then play harder with live musical performances, gift giveaways and family-friendly activities. Fundraising optional. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Details
Shred 420 Featuring Grateful Shred at the Echoplex: Revel in Grateful Dead’s fusion of rock, folk and psychedelia with songs covered by Los Angeles-based cover band, Grateful Shred. $35-$45. 3 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. Details
2 Degrees, Poetry in Response to Climate Change at Avenue 50 Studio: This poetry night in Highland Park is the culmination of a bilingual literary project in conjunction with the studio’s group exhibition on the dangers of climate change. There will also be an open mic. Free. 6 p.m. Details
Coffee! + Comedy! Indie Comedy Show at Civil Coffee: Free coffee, beer, wine and show with comedians Madison Shepard, Matt O’Brien and Trevor Wallace. Need we say more? Free. 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Details
SUNDAY, April 21
Wild Vegan Cheeses Workshop at Wild Terra: Learn how to make your own fermented vegan cheeses using aromatic plants, nuts, ashes and sea salt. $60. 1 p.m. Details
The Damn Devillez’s Stripped From Sin at El Cid: This kinky burlesque troupe will be giving Easter their own sexy twist with their show “Stripped From Sin”. $13. 8 p.m. Details
