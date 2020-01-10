Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

La Morra Pizzeria is taking up a month-long weekend residency in the former Kettle Black space in Silver Lake. The temporary move-in occupies the space while the Kettle Black team designs a fresh concept for the restaurant. In the meantime, enjoy the sought after pizza, beer, wine and cocktails presented by the La Morra team. The residency takes place Thursdays to Saturday nights, starting January 9. La Morra Pizzeria at Kettle Black is at 3705 Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake.

Permanent Records turned out to be temporary after all, announcing it will close its Echo Park vinyl store after less than four years in business, The Eastsider reports. Permanent Records will continue operating its shop in Highland Park, along with a new store and bar, Permanent Records Roadhouse, in Cypress Park, the owners said on Instagram. "We’re at one of those points in life where we must make a hard decision, and as a team, we’ve decided to leave Sunset and focus our efforts on our other two locations," they wrote. The Echo Park shop at 1816 Sunset Blvd. is set to close on Jan. 26.

Tartine Bakery, the highly acclaimed San Francisco purveyor of fresh-baked breads and pastries, is getting closer to opening in an eye-catching new building in Silver Lake's Sunset Junction, reports The Eastsider. The owners have not publicly disclosed an opening date for the Cafe Tartine Silver Lake, but the cafe has been busy seeking to hire staff, which will serve up a wide range of baked goods, meals and drinks, according to job postings.

Feeling for falafel? Two of the city’s best falafel spots are on the Eastside, LAist reports. First up is the notable Dune in Atwater Village. The Dune team basically “flipped falafel from an afterthought to the focus.” Then there’s B’ivrit, a Sunday night pop-up that happens outside of the 4100 Bar in Silver Lake. The fare is vegan Israeli food, and at the center of it all is the falafel that comes in three colors – “stained red with paprika and harissa, yellow with turmeric or the classic herbaceous green.” Dune is at 3143 Glendale Blvd. in Atwater Village. B’ivrit at the 4100 ha at 1087 Manzanita St. in Silver Lake.

Mother and daughter team Sandee Ferman and Callie Milford of No Tox Life in Glassell Park are two of the eco-conscience business owners in Southern California who are reducing single use plastics by way of their refill station, the Orange County Register reports. Basically, customers can either bring their own jar or purchase one from the store to fill up on common household items such as body lotion, laundry soap, witch hazel, and baking soda. If you do plan on heading to No Tox Life with a used jar in hand, make sure to sanitize it. Directions are on Instagram. No Tox Life is at 3351 Fletcher Dr. in Glassell Park.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Elysian Heights' only dining and drinking spot shut down for good over the holidays. Pollen, the upscale cafe that opened two years ago in the former Fix Coffee space, broke the news to customers with a small sign posted near the entrance. One of Pollen's Australian's owners blamed the closure on the high cost of doing business in California, reports The Eastsider. What would you like to see in this spot?

That’s it for this week’s Shopper & Diner Report!