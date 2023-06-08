The first new eateries have opened in the Barranca Food Hall. It's small strip of storefronts with a dining patio located on the ground floor of a giant, new apartment building on San Fernando Road and Barranca Street, a short walk from the St. Vincent De Paul thrift store.
Here, you can pick up coffee, pastries, breakfast and sandwiches at Synergy Cafe. Across the patio in a sleek and colorful food court, TG Express, which had operated on 3rd Street, serves up Thai staples, like Chicken Satay and Tom Yom Noodle Soup. In the space next door, Soto's Cuban Kitchen cooks up Cuban as well as Mexican favorites, ranging from Ropa Vieja and Yuca Frita to Media Noche sandwiches and grilled salmon. Opening up later this month
The Barranca Food Hall is at 2020 Barranca Street.
Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.
