Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Laugh and dine at these Eastside restaurants that offer a comedy show while you enjoy your meal, Los Angeles Magazine reports. In Eagle Rock, venture to Hype Nights at Meea’s Hot Dogs. The outdoor comedy show at the gourmet hot dog spot features comedians Vince Caldera and Daniel Cabral every Thursday of the month. Next up is Motherland at Kusina Filipina, which is also located in Eagle Rock. The combination of Filipino fare and comedy brings a fresh and unconventional experience. Meea’s Hot Dogs is at 1740 Colorado Blvd. Motherland at Kusina Filipina is at 4157 Eagle Rock Blvd.

Warby Parker, which started selling prescription eyewear and sunglasses online, will hold a grand opening for its new store in Sunset Junction this weekend, reports The Eastsider. Warby Parker is the latest major brand to open a spot in Sunset Junction, once the domain of indie retailers, and Sunset Boulevard. Warby Parker Silver Lake is located at 3916 W. Sunset Blvd.

Foodies of Los Feliz now have their own festival to boast about with the coming of the Los Feliz Art & Food Festival on Saturday, Oct. 26. The event is presented by District 4 Councilman David Ryu and is a collaborative effort involving the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council and the Los Feliz Business District. Expect chef demos, expert speaker panels, food trucks and live performances. The free festival takes place from noon to 5 p.m. at 1856 N. Vermont Ave. between Franklin Ave. and Melbourne Ave.

Occidental College has signed up a Lebanese restaurant and a wood-fired bagel bakery and pizzeria to open in its new York Boulevard arts center on the border of Eagle Rock and Highland Park, reports The Eastsider. Expect the two new and yet unnamed restaurants to open next spring if they receive all the necessary permits.

A nearly 80-seat restaurant and a restaurant-market combo are planning to open on Blake Avenue as new restaurants and cafes open in renovated warehouses, machine shops and industrial buildings, says The Eastsider.

Two upcoming restaurant openings in Silver Lake are creating quite a buzz, Eater LA reports. First up is All Day Baby arriving next month in the former Samosa House space. The concept is from Lien Ta and Jonathan Whitener, who also run Here’s Looking At You. Expect service to run from breakfast to dinner time nonstop. On Sunset Junction, Tartine Silver Lake is slated to open this winter. Expect more than coffee and pastries, but a menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner food. All Day Baby is at 3200 Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake. Tartine Silver Lake is at 3921 Sunset Blvd.

Winsome restaurant has closed only three years after opening at the base of a high-end residential tower, says Eater L.A. It's not clear what will replace the restaurant, located in Victor Heights near Echo Park.

Meanwhile, Victor Height's only other eatery, Eastside Italian Deli (also known as Eastside Market), is celebrating its 90th anniversary. The deli and market will be holding a block party on Oct. 19 to mark the occasion. Italian Deli is at 1013 Alpine St. in Victor Heights.

That’s it for this week’s Shopper & Diner Report!