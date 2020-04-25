Los Feliz View Watercolor by Jesus Sanchez

The coronavirus pandemic and panic has quickly turned the neighborhood's business community upside down.

But the Los Feliz businesses on this list remain open in some form, including restaurants offering takeout and delivery, online shops and markets working under special hours.

This is a work in progress. Go here to add your Los Feliz business or update your info Please call ahead or online for new store hours and other changes.

We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time. 

Food & Drink

Boran Thai Restaurant

  • Thai
  • Takeout and delivery
  • (323) 469-8883
  • 5401 Hollywood Blvd

Chi Dynasty

  • Chinese
  • Takeout and delivery
  • Use code: YUMMY when ordering online to pay $1.00 for local delivery and also receive a free mini chicken salad
  • (323) 667-3388
  • 1813 Hillhurst Ave

Farfalla Trattoria

  • Italian
  • Takeout & delivery
  • 20% off certificates, $10 and up house wines
  • (323) 661-7365
  • 1978 Hillhurst Ave

Fukurou Ramen

  • Ramen, Noodles
  • Takeout and delivery (free delivery)
  • (323) 719-9011
  • 5103 Hollywood Blvd

Green Leaves Vegan

  • Thai, Vegan
  • Takeout and delivery
  • (323) 664-2345
  • 1769 Hillhurst Ave

Il Capriccio on Vermont

  • Italian
  • Takeout and delivery
  • (323) 662-5900
  • 1757 N Vermont Ave

Kazoku Sushi

  • Sushi Bars, Japanese
  • Takeout and delivery
  • (323) 817-1002
  • 5259 Hollywood Blvd

La Pergoletta

  • Italian
  • Takeout and delivery
  • M-F lunch specials $12.95, M-Sun $35-$40 specials
  • (323) 664-8259
  • 1802 Hillhurst Ave

Little Dom’s

  • Deli, Breakfast & Brunch, Sandwiches
  • Takeout and delivery
  • Grocery (food) online store, M-W $25 3 course Pan-domic meals
  • (323) 661-0088
  • 2128 Hillhurst Ave

Lucifers Pizza

  • Pizza, Gluten-Free
  • Takeout and delivery
  • (323) 906-8603
  • 1958 Hillhurst Ave

MESSHALL

  • Bars, Breakfast & Brunch, American
  • Takeout and delivery
  • (323) 660-6377
  • 4500 Los Feliz Blvd

Pao Pak Noodle Bar

  • Thai, Noodles, Ramen
  • Take out and deliver (free delivery with $25 purchase)
  • Get a free mask when you spend $15
  • (323) 988-5668
  • 5445 Hollywood Blvd Unit A

Palermo Italian Restaurant

  • Italian, Pizza
  • Takeout and delivery
  • (323) 663-1430
  • 1858 N Vermont Ave

Phot VT

  • Vietnamese, Thai
  • Takeout and delivery
  • (323) 486-7767
  • 1906 Hillhurst Ave

RuenPair

  • Thai
  • Takeout and delivery 
  • Cash only
  • (323) 466-0153
  • 5257 Hollywood Blvd

Sidewalk Grill

  • Mediterranean, Salad, Wraps
  • Takeout and delivery
  • Free local delivery, 10% cashback for ordering on restaurant site,$44.95 family meal
  • (323) 669-3354
  • 1727 N Vermont Ave #102

Speranza

  • Italian
  • Takeout and delivery
  • (323) 644-1918
  • 2547 Hyperion Ave

Sushi Ai

  • Sushi Bars, Japanese
  • Takeout and delivery
  • (323) 664-1891
  • 1972 Hillhurst Ave

Starfish Sushi

  • Sushi Bar
  • Takeout and delivery (delivery after 5)
  • (323) 953-8900
  • 1755 N Vermont Ave

Thai on Hillhurst

  • Thai
  • Takeout and delivery (free delivery up to 3 miles)
  • (323) 665-6958
  • 1850 Hillhurst Ave

Tu Madre

  • Mexican, Breakfast & Brunch, Tapas/Small Plates
  • Take out and delivery
  • (323) 522-3753
  • 1824 N Vermont Ave

Markets

Lassens Natural Foods & Vitamins

  • No store website ordering
  • Store Hours: 7AM-9PM Seniors 6AM-7AM
  • (323) 660-0052
  • 2080 Hillhurst Ave

Albertsons

  • Grocery, pharmacy
  • 7 am - 9 pm
  • (323) 660-0687
  • 2035 Hillhurst Ave

Rocco's Italian Market and Deli

  • Takeout only
  • Store hours: T-Su 10am-4pm
  • (323) 403-0900
  • 1761 N Vermont Ave

Silom Supermarket

  • Store hours: 9AM-6PM
  • (323) 993-9000
  • 5321 Hollywood Blvd

Auto Repair

Western Diagnosis & Repair

  • Tires, Auto Repair
  • (323) 666-2282
  • 2000 Hillhurst Ave

 

Hardware & Home Improvement

Baller Hardware

  • Curbside or shop in store, online ordering
  • (323) 665-4149
  • 2505 Hyperion Ave

Pet Supplies

Healthy Spot Los Feliz

  • Pet supplies
  • Curbside or shop in store, online ordering, no cash
  • (323) 673-4700
  • 1864 N Vermont Ave

Cats & Dogs

  • Pet supplies/grooming
  • (323) 953-8383
  • 2833 Hyperion Ave

