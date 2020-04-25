The coronavirus pandemic and panic has quickly turned the neighborhood's business community upside down.
But the Los Feliz businesses on this list remain open in some form, including restaurants offering takeout and delivery, online shops and markets working under special hours.
This is a work in progress. Go here to add your Los Feliz business or update your info. Please call ahead or online for new store hours and other changes.
We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time.
Food & Drink
- Thai
- Takeout and delivery
- (323) 469-8883
- 5401 Hollywood Blvd
- Chinese
- Takeout and delivery
- Use code: YUMMY when ordering online to pay $1.00 for local delivery and also receive a free mini chicken salad
- (323) 667-3388
- 1813 Hillhurst Ave
- Italian
- Takeout & delivery
- 20% off certificates, $10 and up house wines
- (323) 661-7365
- 1978 Hillhurst Ave
- Ramen, Noodles
- Takeout and delivery (free delivery)
- (323) 719-9011
- 5103 Hollywood Blvd
- Thai, Vegan
- Takeout and delivery
- (323) 664-2345
- 1769 Hillhurst Ave
- Italian
- Takeout and delivery
- (323) 662-5900
- 1757 N Vermont Ave
- Sushi Bars, Japanese
- Takeout and delivery
- (323) 817-1002
- 5259 Hollywood Blvd
- Italian
- Takeout and delivery
- M-F lunch specials $12.95, M-Sun $35-$40 specials
- (323) 664-8259
- 1802 Hillhurst Ave
- Deli, Breakfast & Brunch, Sandwiches
- Takeout and delivery
- Grocery (food) online store, M-W $25 3 course Pan-domic meals
- (323) 661-0088
- 2128 Hillhurst Ave
- Pizza, Gluten-Free
- Takeout and delivery
- (323) 906-8603
- 1958 Hillhurst Ave
- Bars, Breakfast & Brunch, American
- Takeout and delivery
- (323) 660-6377
- 4500 Los Feliz Blvd
Pao Pak Noodle Bar
- Thai, Noodles, Ramen
- Take out and deliver (free delivery with $25 purchase)
- Get a free mask when you spend $15
- (323) 988-5668
- 5445 Hollywood Blvd Unit A
- Italian, Pizza
- Takeout and delivery
- (323) 663-1430
- 1858 N Vermont Ave
Phot VT
- Vietnamese, Thai
- Takeout and delivery
- (323) 486-7767
- 1906 Hillhurst Ave
- Thai
- Takeout and delivery
- Cash only
- (323) 466-0153
- 5257 Hollywood Blvd
- Mediterranean, Salad, Wraps
- Takeout and delivery
- Free local delivery, 10% cashback for ordering on restaurant site,$44.95 family meal
- (323) 669-3354
- 1727 N Vermont Ave #102
- Italian
- Takeout and delivery
- (323) 644-1918
- 2547 Hyperion Ave
- Sushi Bars, Japanese
- Takeout and delivery
- (323) 664-1891
- 1972 Hillhurst Ave
- Sushi Bar
- Takeout and delivery (delivery after 5)
- (323) 953-8900
- 1755 N Vermont Ave
- Thai
- Takeout and delivery (free delivery up to 3 miles)
- (323) 665-6958
- 1850 Hillhurst Ave
- Mexican, Breakfast & Brunch, Tapas/Small Plates
- Take out and delivery
- (323) 522-3753
- 1824 N Vermont Ave
Markets
Lassens Natural Foods & Vitamins
- No store website ordering
- Store Hours: 7AM-9PM Seniors 6AM-7AM
- (323) 660-0052
- 2080 Hillhurst Ave
- Grocery, pharmacy
- 7 am - 9 pm
- (323) 660-0687
- 2035 Hillhurst Ave
Rocco's Italian Market and Deli
- Takeout only
- Store hours: T-Su 10am-4pm
- (323) 403-0900
- 1761 N Vermont Ave
Silom Supermarket
- Store hours: 9AM-6PM
- (323) 993-9000
- 5321 Hollywood Blvd
Auto Repair
Western Diagnosis & Repair
- Tires, Auto Repair
- (323) 666-2282
- 2000 Hillhurst Ave
Hardware & Home Improvement
- Curbside or shop in store, online ordering
- (323) 665-4149
- 2505 Hyperion Ave
Pet Supplies
- Pet supplies
- Curbside or shop in store, online ordering, no cash
- (323) 673-4700
- 1864 N Vermont Ave
- Pet supplies/grooming
- (323) 953-8383
- 2833 Hyperion Ave
Not in the Los Feliz Guide?
You can submit your business or updates here
