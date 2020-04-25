The coronavirus pandemic and panic has quickly turned the neighborhood's business community upside down.

But the Los Feliz businesses on this list remain open in some form, including restaurants offering takeout and delivery, online shops and markets working under special hours.

This is a work in progress. Go here to add your Los Feliz business or update your info. Please call ahead or online for new store hours and other changes.

We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time.

Food & Drink

Boran Thai Restaurant

Thai

Takeout and delivery

(323) 469-8883

5401 Hollywood Blvd

Chi Dynasty

Chinese

Takeout and delivery

Use code: YUMMY when ordering online to pay $1.00 for local delivery and also receive a free mini chicken salad

(323) 667-3388

1813 Hillhurst Ave

Farfalla Trattoria

Italian

Takeout & delivery

20% off certificates, $10 and up house wines

(323) 661-7365

1978 Hillhurst Ave

Fukurou Ramen

Ramen, Noodles

Takeout and delivery (free delivery)

(323) 719-9011

5103 Hollywood Blvd

Green Leaves Vegan

Thai, Vegan

Takeout and delivery

(323) 664-2345

1769 Hillhurst Ave

Il Capriccio on Vermont

Italian

Takeout and delivery

(323) 662-5900

1757 N Vermont Ave

Kazoku Sushi

Sushi Bars, Japanese

Takeout and delivery

(323) 817-1002

5259 Hollywood Blvd

La Pergoletta

Italian

Takeout and delivery

M-F lunch specials $12.95, M-Sun $35-$40 specials

(323) 664-8259

1802 Hillhurst Ave

Little Dom’s

Deli, Breakfast & Brunch, Sandwiches

Takeout and delivery

Grocery (food) online store, M-W $25 3 course Pan-domic meals

(323) 661-0088

2128 Hillhurst Ave

Lucifers Pizza

Pizza, Gluten-Free

Takeout and delivery

(323) 906-8603

1958 Hillhurst Ave

MESSHALL

Bars, Breakfast & Brunch, American

Takeout and delivery

(323) 660-6377

4500 Los Feliz Blvd

Pao Pak Noodle Bar

Thai, Noodles, Ramen

Take out and deliver (free delivery with $25 purchase)

Get a free mask when you spend $15

(323) 988-5668

5445 Hollywood Blvd Unit A

Palermo Italian Restaurant

Italian, Pizza

Takeout and delivery

(323) 663-1430

1858 N Vermont Ave

Phot VT

Vietnamese, Thai

Takeout and delivery

(323) 486-7767

1906 Hillhurst Ave

RuenPair

Thai

Takeout and delivery

Cash only

(323) 466-0153

5257 Hollywood Blvd

Sidewalk Grill

Mediterranean, Salad, Wraps

Takeout and delivery

Free local delivery, 10% cashback for ordering on restaurant site,$44.95 family meal

(323) 669-3354

1727 N Vermont Ave #102

Speranza

Italian

Takeout and delivery

(323) 644-1918

2547 Hyperion Ave

Sushi Ai

Sushi Bars, Japanese

Takeout and delivery

(323) 664-1891

1972 Hillhurst Ave

Starfish Sushi

Sushi Bar

Takeout and delivery (delivery after 5)

(323) 953-8900

1755 N Vermont Ave

Thai on Hillhurst

Thai

Takeout and delivery (free delivery up to 3 miles)

(323) 665-6958

1850 Hillhurst Ave

Tu Madre

Mexican, Breakfast & Brunch, Tapas/Small Plates

Take out and delivery

(323) 522-3753

1824 N Vermont Ave

Markets

Lassens Natural Foods & Vitamins

No store website ordering

Store Hours: 7AM-9PM Seniors 6AM-7AM

(323) 660-0052

2080 Hillhurst Ave

Albertsons

Grocery, pharmacy

7 am - 9 pm

(323) 660-0687

2035 Hillhurst Ave

Rocco's Italian Market and Deli

Takeout only

Store hours: T-Su 10am-4pm

(323) 403-0900

1761 N Vermont Ave

Silom Supermarket

Store hours: 9AM-6PM

(323) 993-9000

5321 Hollywood Blvd

Auto Repair

Western Diagnosis & Repair

Tires, Auto Repair

(323) 666-2282

2000 Hillhurst Ave

Hardware & Home Improvement

Baller Hardware

Curbside or shop in store, online ordering

(323) 665-4149

2505 Hyperion Ave

Pet Supplies

Healthy Spot Los Feliz

Pet supplies

Curbside or shop in store, online ordering, no cash

(323) 673-4700

1864 N Vermont Ave

Cats & Dogs

Pet supplies/grooming

(323) 953-8383

2833 Hyperion Ave

Not in the Los Feliz Guide?

You can submit your business or updates here