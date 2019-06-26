Echo Park -- A few weeks back we reported that Lowboy bar was preparing to open in the former Sunset Boulevard home of The Lost Knight (and before that Barragan's Mexican restaurant). Well, it turns Lowboy will be part of a trio of bars and a restaurant that will open in the same building.

After a soft opening, Lowboy is expected to officially open today, serving up classic cocktails and craft beers, reports Eater LA. The low-ceilinged interior is a fairly straightforward bar space -- framed with lots of woodwork -- that opens up to a patio set off the sidewalk.

Next door to Lowboy, partners in a restaurant consulting firm will open Adamae, an eatery expected to open within a few weeks. Then, upstairs, what's expected to be an "upscale cocktail experience" called Las Flores will open later this summer.

Each establishment has been given a slightly different look on the facade of the building. But it's not clear how things will work inside, and whether customers will be able to flow between the bars and restaurant.

Stay tuned for details.

Lowboy is at 1534 Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park