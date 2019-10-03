Oktoberfest may not be the most kid-friendly fall festivity, so read on to learn more about the family-friendly fall celebrations happening on the Eastside.

FRIDAY, October 4

Emo Night LA at the Echo & Echoplex: Relive your angsty teenage years of wearing heavy eyeliner and jagged, side-swept bangs by singing along to all emo, all night when Emo Night LA takes over both floors of the Echo and Echoplex. $15. 9 p.m. Details

Marina - Love + Fear Tour at The Greek Theatre: Marina, the chart-topping electro-pop singer formerly known as Marina and the Diamonds, made her comeback from a 4-year music-writing hiatus with her newest album Love + Fear. Don’t miss her long-awaited performance at the Greek Theatre! $34.50-$64.50. 8 p.m. Details

SATURDAY, October 5

Councilmember Gil Cedillo’s 5th Annual Latin Jazz & Music Festival at Sycamore Grove Park: This festival will feature Latin jazz artists like the Spanish Harlem Orchestra and Boogaloo Assassins, but you can also catch a Selena cover band, Selenamos and Colombian cumbia legends, La Sonora Dinamita. Free. Saturday & Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Details

Franklin Fall Fest at Franklin Avenue Elementary School: Ring in the fall with fun, family-friendly activities like zip lining, go-karts and carnival games. And for the adults, the festival will also feature live music, vendors and food trucks. Free. 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Details

Advanced Inversions for a New Perspective at People’s Yoga: Take your practice to the next level by learning how to safely and effectively prepare for and come into and out of poses like handstand and headstand. $30-$40. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Details

Viva Frida Fall Fiesta Fundraiser at Plaza de la Raza: Join Pacifico Dance Company for an afternoon of Frida Kahlo inspired dancing, performances, activities and more. You won’t want to miss out on the happy hour or the Frida lookalike contest. $5. 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Details

Big Saturday Morning Party Clothing & Supply Drive at Zebulon: Bring the family along for Saturday morning cartoons, food, drinks and games and don’t forget to gather up clothing and supplies beforehand to donate to Border Kindness, an organization that provides supportive services, food and clothing to migrants and refugees. Free.12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Details

SUNDAY, October 6

A Blessing of the Animals at St. Francis Center: Bring your pets, big and small, to be blessed at Holy Spirit’s Blessing of the Animals. The event is held by many Catholic organizations around the same time every year in remembrance of Saint Francis of Assisi’s love of all creatures. Free. 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Details

Rocker’s Room at Los Globos: End your weekend on an irie note as DJs spin the best in reggae all night long. And, yes, there is a smoking patio. $0-$10. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Details

Wasted Afternoon at the Silverlake Lounge: Sunday Funday drink specials and an open mic where anything goes. It’s bound to get interesting! Free. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Details