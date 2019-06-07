Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

The return of The Michelin Guide to California has created quite a stir as of late. But with its return after a decade-long hiatus from featuring restaurants in the Golden State, a handful of Eastside restaurants earned a spot in its Bib Gourmand List, a.k.a. list of affordable restaurants serving high quality meals, LAist reports. Those mentioned include Bowery Bungalow and Pine & Crane in Silver Lake, Kismet in Los Feliz, Mariscos Jalisco in Boyle Heights, Salazar in Frogtown, Sqirl in East Hollywood and Tsubaki in Echo Park.

Satisfy your sweet tooth at Yoga-urt’s grand opening celebration this weekend in Echo Park, a company email reports. Six of the company’s organic plant-based soft serve flavors will be on hand. Customers who visit from 2 pm to 4 pm either Saturday or Sunday are eligible to receive a complementary mini. In addition to the sweet treats, Yoga-urt's homemade almond milk and almond flour will be available to purchase. Yoga-urt is at 2211 W. Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park.

The Goods Mart celebrated its one year anniversary on Sat., June 1, a company email reports. Local restaurants, snack samples, and a silent auction with proceeds supporting the nonprofit organization Lunch On Me were on hand. The Goods Mart is a convenience store that sells eco-conscious, healthy snacks and goods. The Goods Mart is at 3140 Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake.

From the team behind Piencone Pizzeria in Eagle Rock comes Penny Oven, Eater LA reports. Also located in Eagle Rock, Penny Oven currently offers breakfast, sweets and toasts with a lunch menu on the way. Penny Oven is at 2131 Colorado Blvd. in Eagle Rock.

That’s it for this week’s Shopper & Diner Report!